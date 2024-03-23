Analyst announces Google stock price target following Apple rumors





Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, is navigating major changes in the search market.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google rides the AI ​​tailwind

ChatGPT became the fastest app to reach 1 million users since its release in December 2022. Since then, everyone has been thinking about how AI can transform the way businesses and people interact with information.

Individuals are using generative AI apps to find and create more relevant insights, banks are using them to hedge risks, retailers are using them to assess whether they can stop theft, and militaries are using them to We are researching how it affects the battlefield.

The potential for AI to generate better outcomes by intelligently creating responses from previously siled datasets is driving investment in training and running increasingly robust AI solutions. .

These solutions may impact the search market, but they may not shake Google's dominance.

For example, even though Microsoft's AI solutions, including ChatGPT and Bing and Copilot, are readily available, Google appears to be protecting itself from these challengers through its own solution, Gemini (formerly Bard).

According to Samelikeweb, over the past six months, the market share of ChatGPT and Microsoft search and AI chatbots has increased slightly by 0.32%, 0.14%, 1.84%, and 1.44%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Google's market share outside China remains at nearly 92%.

The ability to maintain market share can be largely attributed to Google's swift launch of Gemini and rollout of AI tools for Google Cloud customers. These include many of the world's largest companies that use Alphabet's servers and software to store and analyze their data.

Over the past four quarters, Alphabet (GOOG)'s year-over-year revenue growth has been 3%, 7%, 11%, and 13%, and its earnings per share growth has been -11%, 17%, 42%, and 42%. .

Improvements in top and bottom line growth were driven by continued interest in advertising across the company's platforms, including traditional search and YouTube, and increased investment by Google Cloud customers to train and execute AI initiatives. This suggests that Alphabet's business remains strong.

Last quarter, Alphabet's $86.3 billion in revenue beat Wall Street expectations by more than $1 billion, and its earnings per share of $1.64 beat expectations by 4 cents.

Importantly, Google's search and other business unit revenue increased 12.7% year over year to $48 billion, while YouTube advertising increased 15.6% to $9.2 billion.

Analyst says concerns about Google search are 'overblown'

Of course, anything can happen, but analysts at Wedbush Securities say fears of a structural shift in search from Google are misplaced.

“We recognize the short-term uncertainty associated with the wider situation. [Search Generative Experience] In a recent letter to institutional investors, Wedbush analysts Scott Devitt, Dan Ives, Michael Garbino, and Matthew Weiss said SGE will be on par with traditional Google search over the long term. We believe that it offers ample monetization opportunities to meet or even potentially exceed that.

Analysts conducted searches across Alphabet's AI and non-AI tools on PCs and mobile devices. They found that AI search results that included ads generally contained a similar number of ads as non-AI search results.

Currently, these ads primarily outperform or underperform AI-generated results, but over time, Google will increasingly allow ads to be embedded within results, increasing the value of ads to advertisers. Wedbush believes this could open the door to more revenue opportunities.

There is also great potential for Alphabet to generate significant revenue by licensing its AI to other companies, such as Apple.

In March, reports surfaced that Apple was considering a deal to leverage Google's AI for AI solutions in future Apple device upgrades. The deal could be worth a huge amount, considering there are more than 2 billion of his iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple appliances in operation around the world.

“We think it's clear that Google still benefits from generative AI,” Wedbush wrote. “Google's core advertising business is in a strong position and growth is expected to accelerate this year on the back of strong digital advertising. It is the dominant digital advertising business with significant optionality.

The opportunity to outperform expectations on AI could mean Google's stock price rises, especially if investors start valuing the company as it has in the past. Over the past five years, Alphabet's stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 22 times, but is currently trading at about 19 times.

Investors could benefit if profits rise during a bear market thanks to cost-cutting measures such as layoffs or increased sales. As a result, Wedbush raised its price target to $175 from $160 and added Alphabet to its “best ideas list.”

