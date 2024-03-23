Promising experiments hint at future integration of advanced technology into Army forces > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The Army is moving toward a future where Soldier formations are more efficient and lethal by integrating advanced technologies on both the ground and in the air, according to the Army chief of staff.

Army Gen. Randy George talked about some of the progress this morning in a conversation with the Defense One digital media platform in Washington.

“We have all seen how the battlefield is changing. [and] I know that such a big C2 is impossible. [command and control] “We know that machines can do many things more efficiently and much more cheaply. We will need to incorporate them into our formation,” George said. Told.

George spoke to Defense One after just returning from observing Project Convergence Capstone 4, an experiment involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force. The experiment, called PC-C4, was a two-phase joint and multinational experiment conducted from February 23 to March 20 at the Army National Training Center at Camp Pendleton, California, and Fort Irwin, California. Ta.

Led by Army Futures Command, Project Convergence is a series of experiments that gives warfighters the opportunity to experiment with technology at the operational level and further refine how they synchronize as a joint force.

“Technology is advancing really quickly,” George said. [PC-C4] It gave us an opportunity to think about how we could do that. ”

As an example of how advanced technology can be integrated into Army formations, George observed a light infantry company operating in a simulated urban environment while incorporating robotic dogs and unmanned aerial systems to sense the environment. He explained that it was possible.

“It was all tied together by a very simple command and control network that was easy to use and intuitive,” George says. “It was amazing.”

George said a hands-on approach to innovation during experimentation like PC-C4 can be very advantageous when compared to traditional top-down innovation.

“I don't think there's any substitute for testing…in an environment where you know you need to operate. This is not testing something in a showroom,” the general said. “This is actually starting to be used. [the technology] Where they use it…and I think that's where we do the best learning. ”

As for the timeline for integrating modernization capabilities, George said it depends on future budgets and there is no specific date or schedule for all modernizations, but the Army is focused on “incremental improvements.” .

“We have a sense of crisis,” he said. “I think everyone wants change.”

