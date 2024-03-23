Revealing the future with cutting-edge energy thinking and innovation





Spotlighting the innovators and breakthrough technologies shaping the future of energy

RICHMOND, VA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Groundbreaking announcements from the first-ever Energy Tech 2024 conference, followed by unparalleled speakers and sessions poised to transform the energy landscape We are pleased to announce the lineup of. Energy Tech 2024 – Innovation for the Energy Transition, scheduled to take place on April 25, 2024 at The Park RVA, will spotlight the industry's most forward-thinking and breakthrough solutions.

With support from Platinum Sponsors Simple Thread and Dominion Energy Innovation Center, the conference will feature a wide range of topics and speakers, including:

Amu Fowler, Managing Partner at Startups Ignite, shares his insights on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the energy sector.

Bill Lehner, CSO at Independent Hydrogen, discusses hydrogen's role in revolutionizing energy storage and distribution.

Chris Callaghan, lead business solutions engineer at PJM Interconnection, and Chris Mertz, transmission and interconnection manager at Candela Renewables, address key challenges and solutions in energy transmission and grid interconnection.

Emil Avram, Dominion Energy's Vice President of Business Development, and Kevin Jones, Dominion Energy's ET Strategic Initiatives Manager, share the latest strategies in sustainable energy development and corporate initiatives.

Evelyn Tickle, founder of Grow Oyster Reefs, shares her innovative approach to environmental restoration and sustainability through growing oyster reefs.

Gabriel Falzone, COO of RCAM Technologies, and Hadi Athari, Director of Energy Technology at Simple Thread, explore new technology and software solutions to accelerate the energy transition.

Jade Garrett, founder of Positive Deviancy, and Jerry Silva, director of community energy development and innovation at the Virginia Tobacco Commission, are leading discussions on social innovation and community energy strategies.

Kacy Gerst, Senior Vice President of Science and Technology at Galvanize Climate Solutions, and Karthik Rao, Vice President of Customer Success at LineVision, dive into the science of climate change and the latest technology-driven solutions.

VEIR CCO Kevin Dunn and VCU Assistant Professor Lane Carasik examine the toughest challenges in industrial decarbonization and the role of academia in energy innovation.

HData Regulatory Economist Luke Ashton provides insight into the regulatory landscape impacting energy technology and investment.

The conference will also feature dynamic sessions such as Lunch & Learn: The State of Clean Technology Financing, which delves into the latest trends in clean technology investing, and Energy Innovation Awards & Happy Hour, which celebrates pioneers. . on site.

Energy Tech 2024 promises an unparalleled platform for experts, innovators and enthusiasts to engage with the latest energy technology, sustainability and policy. Beyond networking and learning, attendees will witness cutting-edge technology and startup announcements that are redefining the industry.

Don't miss this historic opportunity to connect with some of the brightest minds in energy and join the movement that is shaping our sustainable future. For more information about Energy Tech 2024 and to register for the event, visit https://www.eventleaf.com/energytech2024.

