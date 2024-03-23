French watchdog pays Google 250 million in compensation for intellectual property infringement. C4IP releases first Congressional Innovation Scorecard. EPO records record number of patent applications





bite

CAFC upholds PTAB’s obviousness ruling invalidating prosthetic valve claims

On Thursday, March 21, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's (PTAB) finding that CardioValve's patent claims for a type of prosthetic valve support were clearly unpatentable. . The PTAB partially cited a passage in KSR v. Teleflex in which the U.S. Supreme Court stated that the solution was arrived at in response to market pressure to solve a problem for which there was a finite number of identified and predictable solutions. did. It's probably not something innovative, but a product of ordinary skill and common sense, so it's obvious to try. The CAFC stated that there was substantial evidence for the Board's findings under this paragraph and that the determination of obviousness was not legally erroneous.

CAFC grants patentability to Teleflex

On Thursday, March 21, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) had failed to prove Medtronic's unpatentable claims to Teleflex Life Sciences Limited over prior art. supported. The court ultimately affirmed the Board's claim construction, finding that a skilled artisan would not have combined the claimed prior art and correctly determined that Medtronic failed to show error in the Board's analysis. did.

C4IP releases first Congressional Innovation Scorecard

On Thursday, March 21, the Council for the Advancement of Innovation (C4IP) released its first-ever Congressional Innovation Scorecard, which scores all members of Congress on the most important issues related to innovation in the United States. The highest-rated senators were Chris Coons (D-Delaware), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), and Maisie Hirono (D-Hawaii), all of whom received an A or A+. No member of the House received a B+ or better. A small number of councilors received an “F” rating, the lowest possible grade. David Kappos, former commissioner of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and co-chair of C4IP, said any legislator who supports innovation must also support strong intellectual property rights.

French competition watchdog fines Google 250 million yen for IP infringement

On Wednesday, March 20, the French Competition Authority fined Google 250 million yen for failing to honor its commitments in an ongoing copyright dispute with news publishers. The case marks the fourth time French authorities have ruled against Google since 2019 EU copyright law gave news organizations the power to transact with online platforms. French authorities have imposed the latest hefty fine over concerns surrounding Google's Gemini AI, which allegedly uses content from news publishers for training purposes without properly notifying companies. Google said the fine was disproportionate, but the tech giant planned to pay it.

CAFC reverses district court ruling denying permanent injunction against willful patent infringement

On Wednesday, March 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) partially upheld a district court's decision to suspend a jury royalty award to California Expanded Metal Products Co. (CEMCO), but issued a permanent injunction. The denial of the order was reversed and the case remanded for further proceedings. While the CAFC agrees that CEMCO failed to provide adequate testimony linking that evidence to a particular royalty rate, the district court denied injunctive relief solely to the erroneous conclusion that CEMCO had a legitimate position. said that it is based on.

Because irreparable injury could not be proven beyond the loss of license fees, the court did not make the additional findings necessary to seek injunctive relief.

EPO releases latest strategic plan

On Wednesday 20th March, the European Patent Office (EPO) published its Strategic Plan 2028 (SP2028) with a focus on sustainability. EPO President Campinos said the past few years had shown that SP2023 was the right plan at the right time. We are now building on these strong foundations and looking to the future with his SP2028 as an evolved strategy. This continuation maintains similar strategic priorities, with an increased focus on sustainability. SP2028 is completely focused on sustainability and focuses on five drivers of the movement towards sustainability: people, technology, quality products and services, partnerships, and financial sustainability. I am.

Federal Circuit finds PTAB’s reasonable expectation of success and issues analysis invalidating Sisvel’s patent claims

On Tuesday, March 19, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's (PTAB) determination that certain claims of Sisbels' network communications patent are unpatentable. The court rejected Mr. Sisvel's argument that a skilled artisan in the field would require mathematical certainty that the solution would work on networks of all sizes, explaining: [t]The law only requires that a person skilled in the art have a reasonable expectation of success, not absolute success.

EPO records record number of patent applications in 2023

On Tuesday, March 19th, the EPO published its Patent Index for 2023, with the number of patent applications increasing by 2.9% year-on-year, a record number. The fastest growing areas of patent applications include electrical machinery, which grew by 12.2%, and biotechnology, which grew by 5.9%. US companies filed the most patent applications, more than twice as many as the next country of origin. Companies in China and South Korea saw the largest year-on-year increases, with China at 8.8% and South Korea at 21%. EPO President Antonio Campinos said the company's latest patent index shows that innovation will continue to be active around the world in 2023.

VLSI mandamus bid rejected by CAFC

On Monday, March 19, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a petition for writ of mandamus by VLSI Technology LLC asking the court to vacate the order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California that allowed Intel Corporation to: Amends the defense in a patent infringement action to raise an affirmative defense that Intel was licensed to practice the asserted patent pursuant to a prior agreement with a third party. VLSI also does not show that the district court abused its discretion in finding good cause for Intel to amend its answer to add the counterclaim, the CAFC wrote.

bark

USPTO announces new community support campaign

On Wednesday, March 20, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced a new community assistance program called IP Champions that connects USPTO employees with high schools and community centers. The new program's goal is to educate local communities about the importance of patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets in innovation. As leaders, it is our job to ensure that this incredible potential is realized so that America's ideas and entrepreneurship continue to solve problems and revitalize our communities and economy. said Kaci Vidal, Under Secretary and Commissioner of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Biden Administration Announces $8.5 Billion in CHIP Funding to Intel

On Wednesday, March 20, President Biden announced that the Commerce Department has reached a preliminary agreement with Intel to provide $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans to chip and semiconductor manufacturers under the CHIPS and Science Act. Announced. Intel said the funding will be used to open facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the plan's goal is to increase U.S. production of advanced chips to 20% of the global chip market, which currently stands at zero. Click here for all IPWatchdog content.

USPTO releases training materials for patent examiner training

On Tuesday, March 19, the USPTO presented USPTO training materials on searching for prior art in FDA and National Institutes of Health (NIH) databases at the Biotechnology, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Partnership Conference. This training material is part of his collaboration with the USPTO and the FDA and NIH to provide training and critical information to patent examiners.

WIPO Inventor Assistance Program helped 50 inventors on their path to patent granting

On Monday, March 18, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) celebrated 50 patents granted with support from its Inventor Assistance Program. The program was designed to match innovators with limited resources with volunteer patent professionals. All innovators have the opportunity to bring their ideas to market. Therefore, the first step is to obtain intellectual property protection, which is the driving force behind the IAP, said Marco M. Alemun, WIPO Assistant Director-General. His 50th patent, obtained with the support of this program, was granted to Jairo He Marnez Escobar, a Colombian inventor who patented a system for capturing the energy of the human body during movement. .

this week on wall street

Fed keeps inflation steady, but still expects three rate cuts this year

On Wednesday, March 20, the Fed held interest rates at 5-1/4% to 5-1/2% as it still waits for full confidence that the U.S. economy will reach 2% inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that despite keeping interest rates on hold due to high inflation, the board remains confident that economic forecasts are sustainable and would allow three rate cuts this year.

NVIDIA unveils new AI chip

On Monday, March 18, NVIDIA announced Blackwell, a new line of AI chips that can run generative AI at 25 times less cost and energy, according to a company press release. NVIDIA is making big inroads into the AI ​​space to capitalize on the recent wave of demand. Generative AI is the defining technology of our time. Blackwell is the engine driving this new industrial revolution. NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang says that by working with the world's most dynamic companies, we can realize the potential of AI across every industry.

