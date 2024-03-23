Nvidia chips, GPT-5, Microsoft AI devices, and Google Health Redesign top ZDNET's Innovation Index





Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (left) shows the new Blackwell GPU chip.

Nvidia

AI continues to dominate this week's ZDNET Innovation Index, with AI-related topics once again occupying three of the top four positions. Additionally, some of the world's biggest technology companies and companies that are now synonymous with generative dominated the top spots. love.

ZDNET

In summary, the Innovation Index highlights the top trends in technology based on votes from a panel of journalists and analysts. We are particularly looking for the most innovative developments that will have the greatest impact on the future. ZDNET's editorial leadership narrows down the week's top 10 trends and ranks the top four with a panel vote. For those of you who aren't familiar, here's a link to last week's report and his first report from two weeks ago.

Here are the main trends this week:

Nvidia unveils 'Blackwell' chip to power next-generation LLM OpenAI prepares new automation for GPT-5 Microsoft unveils first AI-powered Surface device Google redesigns health search results

Our panel's clear top pick this week was the new Nvidia GPU, which is expected to speed up large language models that power generative AI by as much as 25x. Speaking of LLM, the next big thing for market leader OpenAI is going to be GPT-5, and the company has already said that we should expect it to include a new super-powerful ability to automate tasks with AI agents. I'm sending a telegram. Not left out of the AI ​​party, Microsoft has also started developing its flagship laptops and his 2-in-1 tablets, which are equipped with neural processing units to optimize AI-related tasks.

And finally, one non-AI item on this week's list is Google's major redesign of how it displays health status in search results. This is a much bigger deal than you might think, as so many people start their health journey with Google when they have a health problem or want to improve something about their health. I have a number of physician friends who often refer to patients who come to the office after being given varying degrees of reliable health information from “Dr. Google.”

Yes, that's it for this week. Check back next week for the latest trends.

