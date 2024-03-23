Agritech companies are betting big on artificial intelligence





Halfway through the 11th hour of soybean planting this year, farmers probably won't be thinking about artificial intelligence. That could change in the coming years as the industry evolves toward full autonomy, according to panelists speaking on generative AI at this year's Global Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco.

Involved in technology [artificial intelligence] Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Syngenta Group, a Chinese agricultural technology company, said: We have reached the point where computers can understand human intentions.

Each year, the Innovation Summit hosts dozens of panel discussions covering a variety of high-level agricultural technology topics, including carbon capture and how best to leverage real-time data. The conference brings together thousands of industry leaders from both established and emerging brands.

Generative AI, a type of artificial intelligence that can generate new concepts and learn on its own, stands to fundamentally change agriculture. Elliott Grant, CEO of Mineral, Google's agricultural technology brand, says the company's growth over the next five years and its impact on farm machinery cannot be underestimated.

He says there is an opportunity for a paradigm shift in agriculture enabled by generative AI, and envisions a future where machines continually retrain and even experiment with different farming techniques.

Generative AI unlocks this idea of ​​continuous management. He says he has farm equipment that allows him to be continually in the field and constantly learning.If [a robot] Can we ly plant a certain way, collect data a few months later, and autonomously improve our planting methods the next season?

Unlock automation

Panelists predict that AI will bring true automation to agricultural machinery within about the next five years. Maya Sripadam, senior product manager at John Deere's Blue River Technology, says there are clear benefits in the face of climate change, a growing global population and a host of other stressors.

Essentially, today's farmers expected to feed more than 50% of the world with the same workforce, Sripadam said, adding that within a few years, many producers brought back decades of knowledge. He pointed out that he is expected to retire in .we need to empower [future farmers] Use technology that enables more decentralized decision-making.

Generative AI can bridge this skills gap by allowing less experienced farmers to seamlessly take over from older farmers, said Elizabeth Fastigi, Worldwide Business Development Leader at Amazon Web Services. There is a big difference between where we are today and where the industry is headed. That's a really important area that we think about.

The need for data

If farmers aren't yet incorporating generative AI into their operations, they will soon be able to do so as the latest machinery incorporates it, predicts Vineet Durana of Tavant. Masu. Historically, agricultural equipment has primarily been designed to perform agricultural tasks manually or autonomously.

It's not built for decision making. He says it's only happened here in the last five years.I've seen it before [adoption] Even in other industries. However, agriculture was on the brink of this.

To achieve this objective, panelists agreed that agricultural technology companies need to redefine competition. No single brand or organization can collect enough data. Data must be shared because the consequences of getting machine autonomy wrong can be dire. If machines don't work as intended, crops won't grow.

Data is the fuel that makes this engine work, says Randy Barker, CEO of Intent, an agricultural technology software and services company. There is no AI without data, and there are several challenges that need to be overcome.

Once this is fully implemented, farmers will no longer need to operate machinery at the 11th hour, Sripadam said. AI stands to take them out of the field and put them in a more fulfilling place.

In five years' time, she says, farmers' lives will be better. Autonomous machines will make a difference so they can go to their kids' games, eat a hot meal, and have a better work-life balance.

