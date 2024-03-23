SpaceX moves next Starship to pad for testing ahead of fourth flight (photos)





Just a week after Starship's third test flight, SpaceX is already preparing for its next test flight.

The 400-foot-tall (122-meter) Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, and it flew for the third time in history on March 14.

The fully reusable two-stage vehicle achieved several important milestones on a test mission launched from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas. For example, the 50 m (165 ft) high upper stage, known as Starship or simply Ship, reached orbital speed and remained airborne for approximately 50 minutes, before disintegrating as it entered Earth's atmosphere.

Then, the mega-rocket's first stage, a huge booster called Super Heavy, began burning boostback. However, Super Heavy did not splash down in the Gulf of Mexico as planned. It broke apart approximately 1,650 feet (500 m) above the waves.

RELATED: Relive SpaceX Starship's third flight test in breathtaking photos

Ahead of the planned test flight, Starship's upper stage will be moved to the launch pad at SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas for testing. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

SpaceX is still analyzing data from last week's flight, but is also looking ahead to plans for Mission 4. In fact, the company has moved the next flight's ship to the Starbase launch pad “in preparation for future static fires,” SpaceX said in a post on X Friday (March 22) afternoon.

A static fire will be conducted during a pre-launch test where the engine is briefly ignited while the vehicle is secured on the launch pad. If the impending static fire and other tests go well, and if the Federal Aviation Administration grants launch clearance in time, Starship could return to flight as early as early May, SpaceX's president said. and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said earlier this week.

Breaking the latest in space news, rocket launches, skywatching events, and more.

SpaceX's Friday As this second shot of his shows, SpaceX plans to conduct a number of Starship test flights this year. According to the company's founder and CEO Elon Musk, if everything goes according to plan he has more than six test flights scheduled.

SpaceX is developing Starship to carry people and cargo to the moon and Mars, as well as perform a variety of other spaceflight tasks.

NASA has a strong interest in mega-rocket advancements. The space agency selected Starship as the first manned lunar lander for the Artemis moon program. Under the current schedule, Starship is scheduled to land the first NASA astronauts on the moon with its Artemis 3 mission in September 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-fourth-test-flight-static-fire-move-photos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos