Manifesto alleges fraud and discrimination at Ford Fry's Atlanta restaurant





I always asked about promotions and they assured me it would happen and gave me a timeline of when it would happen. And each time I met that qualification, something else was dangled in front of me, Peel said.

Peele believes her identity as a Black queer woman has prevented her from moving up in the company. I was targeted because I'm black, I'm a woman, I'm a lesbian. Because my manager was a white guy who didn't really understand me, she said.

Ms Peel said a dispute over time records led to her unfair dismissal in January.

She also said her own failed attempts to advance within the company and seeing others go through similar experiences motivated her to contribute to the manifesto.

A representative for Rocket Farm Restaurant responded to the manifesto's allegations in a statement shared with the AJC.

We are saddened to hear these allegations. Our employees are the backbone of our company and we remain resolute in promoting a safe and fair working environment for everyone. We follow up on all accusations to ensure we understand each concern to protect our team, the statement said. From what we know so far, we can confidently say that many of these points are inaccurate and that all of the concerns we were alerted to have been previously addressed. Our team is our family and we take these issues very seriously. We actively engage in discussions with our employees and do everything we can to ensure that all voices are heard.

Rocket Farm Restaurant opened its first eatery, the now-closed Junction Kitchen, in West Midtown in 2007. In addition to Marcel and the Optimist, the group owns and operates His No. 246 in Decatur, St. Cecilia in Buckhead, and Beetle Cat in Inman Park. , Little Ray in Piedmont Heights, Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc in west Midtown, and several locations in Superrica.

Rocket Farms also operates restaurants in Texas, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The manifesto's lead author, who is currently employed as a server at Marcel, said he was motivated to write the document after Peels' dismissal. Thurber asked the AJC to withhold her name for fear of retaliation.

Really, the look on her face when she saw things happen was what killed me. And she knew she had to say something. It doesn't have to be this way, the server added.

Several former Rocket Farms employees shared with the AJC their experiences working for the restaurant group.

Cleophus Hessington, who is black, worked as a lead line cook at Optimist in west Midtown from 2013 to 2014. While he values ​​his time there and credits chef Adam Evans and others with helping him grow in his career, he also believes that Rocket Farm restaurants are underrepresented in minority representation in leadership and executive roles. He says it has long been said that it doesn't exist.

Hessington said there are a lot of black and Latino people in the back and front of the house. It's fine to be an hourly, low-level employee, but it's about as much or more than you'll get.

Hessington, who is a finalist for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Award and is considering moving back to Atlanta from Miami, admits he wanted to move up the ranks at The Optimist and was excited about the opportunity to work at Rocket Farm now. He said he would decline.

Christopher Ford was a bartender at Rocket Farms Buckhead Restaurant St. Cecilia. Ford, who is black, said his job was rewarding, but he looked back fondly on his time there and said the narrative in his manifesto contradicted his own experience.

Many of the people who worked at Rocket Farm were like family to me, he said. I don't work for them anymore, but I'm proud that I did.

The Atlanta native, who is the main author of the manifesto, said her experience growing up here also inspired her to speak out. She said she really thinks it's time to have this conversation in Atlanta. Not just about abuse in the restaurant industry, but about overt and covert racism.

They could be even better if they truly gave black excellence a chance to shine. And that's what's so frustrating. …I just think they're missing out. There is so much potential for greatness.

Peel agreed.

I don't want them to fail, but I feel like a certain amount of failure is necessary, she said. We need to break them down so people can understand what they're saying.

