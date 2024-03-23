



Do you dream of leaving Earth?

NASA is looking for the next group of astronauts, who have until April 2 to pitch themselves.

Typically, this is a very popular application, said April Jordan, NASA astronaut selection manager.

It is unlikely that you will be selected. The last time NASA solicited applications was in 2020, when more than 12,000 people applied.

It took the agency a year and a half to review the application. NASA selected only 10 applicants, or 0.083 percent. For this reason, Harvard University's acceptance rate among high school applicants appears to be 3.5%, which is ample.

So to say I'm popular is probably an understatement, Ms. Jordan said.

Jordan is on a media tour to spread the word that the qualifications to be an astronaut in 2024 will be different than in the 1960s, when astronauts were all white men and almost all military.

Joining her on that tour, which included a stop at the New York Times, was Victor Glover, a nine-year veteran of the astronaut corps, who offered a glimpse into how they made it through the rigorous selection process. He let me.

Currently, to become a NASA astronaut, you must be a U.S. citizen and pass an astronaut physical exam.

NASA has set fairly high educational standards: a master's degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics, followed by at least three years of related professional experience.

Beyond that, the agency strives to keep an open mind. (For example, there is no age limit or requirement for her 20/20 vision.)

We want the group of astronaut candidates we select to be reflective of the countries they represent, Jordan said.

Take Mr. Grover, for example.

In some aspects he fits historical archetypes. Before he joined NASA, he was a naval aviator and the test he trained as a pilot.

He is also breaking down historical barriers.

After spending 20 years as an astronaut on the International Space Station, he became the first black astronaut to serve as a crew member on the International Space Station in 2020. In 2025, he will become the first black astronaut to fly around the moon on the Artemis II mission.

To stand out in NASA's competitive application process, Glover knew he needed more than strong preparation. He was especially keen on telling good jokes.

Glovers was asked to write an essay the night before he was to interview at NASA for the class of 2013. The title is “Girls like astronauts.”

They sat in this room all day, he remembered, listening to all these dry answers. I'm going to try to make them laugh.

The essay moves from punchline to poignant twist, reflecting on the ways he has tried to inspire his four daughters. He also decided to play on his soft spot during his interview, recounting the painstaking moment when he almost hit the water during an air show demonstration.

You're always going to fail at something, so you need to be able to share that information with the interview panel when you're joining the company, Jordan said. Therefore, even if he has achieved great things, he must remain humble.

As part of the application process, Mr. Glover wrote a limerick that concluded: “I've had so much blood and piss that all this is making me dizzy.”

When Mr. Glover was a child, he wanted to go to space after seeing his classmates moved to tears by the Challenger disaster.

Years later, his space ambitions deepened after hearing a speech by former space shuttle captain Pam Melroy. Melroy, now NASA's deputy administrator, recounted how the crew struggled to repair damaged solar arrays on the International Space Station.

I thought, “Wow, she just talked about something really technical and logically very difficult,'' Grover said. But the sentiment within it was about people.

There he realized that as much as astronauts needed technical abilities, they also needed something more difficult to teach: social skills.

You're going to live with someone in this tin can for six months, he said of his stay on the space station. They mostly chose family members.

Glover proudly points out the diversity of backgrounds among today's astronauts. He said that when you compare our office to the demographics of each country, we match the country very well.

In fact, diversity within NASA exceeds diversity in the private sector in several ways. Glover said the percentage of black astronauts is higher than the percentage of black people in the broader science and technology workforce.

This is a direct result of NASA's decades-long efforts to recruit astronauts beyond traditional archetypes, he said.

He said the reason our offices look like this is because of this intentionality and thinking about our biases and how that affects the people we hire. . I think that's a big win.

But Glover acknowledged that diversity as a recruiting goal has become increasingly challenging.

Critics include billionaire Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX, the rocket company that NASA relies on to transport cargo to the International Space Station and astronauts like Mr. Glover. NASA also hires SpaceX to land astronauts on the moon.

Glover said of Musk that his views on some things are a little disturbing.

SpaceX did not respond to Musk's request for comment.

In January, Musk posted on his social media network He posted that it was just a .

Glover said he had just listened to former CNN anchor Don Lemon's recent controversial interview with Musk. My mom sent it to me and said, “Do you remember when he was on his spaceship?” He said. Mom, he probably remembers it very clearly. He has great intelligence, but he probably just doesn't care.

People ask him what he thinks about Artemis II being the first black person to set foot on the moon next year, when it will fly around the moon without landing.

Actually, I'm sad, said Mr. Grover. It's 2025, will I be the first? Come.

He recounted the story of Ed Dwight, the only black Air Force pilot to meet NASA's strict requirements for astronauts in the 1960s. However, Mr. Dwight was not selected.

Ed Dwight could have done this in the '60s, Glover said. How much better would our country be if he actually got that opportunity? Society wasn't ready. That's not him. he was ready.

While Glover has heard some of the backlash against DEI initiatives, he feels strongly that pursuing diversity doesn't mean lowering standards or accepting less qualified candidates. I think it should just be excellent, he said. As long as you don't equate whiteness and masculinity with excellence, that's fine. We spoke the same language.

Many applicants are drawn to the potential glory of becoming the first astronaut to walk on Mars, which NASA aims to do in the 2030s.

But Glover said they should also reflect on the sacrifices they and their families may have to make in the process.

The trip to Mars will take six to nine months. You will be away from your familiar place for more than a year, or anywhere from one to three years. Are you really ready for that?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/22/science/nasa-astronauts-victor-glover-elon-musk.html

