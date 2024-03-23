Alex Kozak on LinkedIn: Today is our last official day at Google, X, and the Moonshot Factory.





Today is my last official day working at Google and the moonshot factory, X, after 13 years. I take this opportunity with great gratitude and respect for the enormity of this moment, for our company, our industry, and beyond. I had time to think about what's next. And — fair warning — I'm going to be reaching out to many of you for more ideas and input. I work with so many world-class people that I can't thank them all, but for bringing me to Google all those years ago, I worked with a truly thoughtful and non-reactive policy. I have to thank Derek Slater and Niklas Beryld Lundblad for exemplifying what that looks like. Leadership is similar to the field of technology. You can also call on Betsy Masiello, Dorothy Chow, Courtney Horn, and many others as mentors and role models. And of course, to the irreplaceable and indispensable Sarah Hunter, Moonshot Factory, who helped the ambitious team and founders navigate law and policy, public sector partnerships, and explore broader public interest. Thank you for your guidance and friendship over the years at X. And social equity is new and uncharted territory for us. I've sometimes called myself a “policy explorer,” and I've worked on delivery drones, balloons, internet lasers, energy kites, robots, agtech, LLM, brain interfaces, chips, grid modeling, and energy and climate projects. I had the opportunity to support it and it still feels right. , and of course much more, including everything you can't include in a post. Truly an otaku's dream! I would like to quickly write down some of the things I learned. But the two thoughts I keep coming back to are: 1) There's nothing better than working with kind and productive people who teach you new things and push you to be more active. 2) It's fun to get lost in dreams and stories, but reality is more interesting and important. I also learned that social posts require photos. So here's a photo of me leaving the office with my trademark lack of facial recognition. Talk soon! A.K.

