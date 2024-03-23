Warning to all iPhone users to update iOS 17.4.1 now





Apple has issued iOS 17.4.1 and warned you to update now. That's because the iOS 17.4.1 update includes important security fixes that all iPhone users should apply.

Apple's iOS 17.4.1 update has been long anticipated, but news first surfaced about two weeks ago that Apple was preparing a new iPhone upgrade. Since then, there has been speculation about when iOS 17.4.1 will be released. Most people expected the update to arrive on Monday or Tuesday, but strangely for Apple this time he released iOS 17.4.1 on Thursday.

Apple's iOS 17.4.1 update includes important security fixes that should be applied to all iPhones. [+] user.

New features in Apple iPhone iOS 17.4.1

As of this writing, not much is known about what has been fixed in iOS 17.4.1. When issuing the new iPhone upgrade, Apple said: This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

The iOS 17.4.1 update has been added to Apple's security releases page, and the iPhone maker says more details will be announced soon.

This indicates that there is a CVE number, or security vulnerability, that was fixed in the iOS 17.4.1 update. If there is no CVE entry, Apple will always clearly state this on the security page.

iOS 17.4.1 also brings bug fixes, which many iPhone users will appreciate. Since upgrading to iOS 17.4, some iPhone users have been suffering from several bugs, the most notable being battery drain. This is certainly not ideal, so you should update to iOS 17.4.1 as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 17.4.1 fixes a bug with iPad's QR code scanning, according to MacRumors.

Latest information on iOS 17.4.1

As of March 23, two days after the release of iOS 17.4.1, Apple still hasn't updated its security page. It's unusual for iPhone manufacturers to typically list at least the most important fixes several hours after an update is published. So why is iOS 17.4.1 different?

There are several possible reasons why Apple is waiting to release security details for iOS 17.4.1. The first is that iOS 17.4.1 includes a patch so critical that Apple can't even risk sharing vague details about what's fixed. In that case, the security hole may involve spyware that has already been used in real attacks.

Another possibility is that Apple plans to issue more updates in addition to iOS 17.4.1, for example to macOS or Safari, which are not currently listed. If these fixes fix the same issues that Apple addressed in iOS 17.4.1, the iPhone maker doesn't want to leave holes open that could be exploited by other software. Sho.

I think the last option is the most likely and may explain why iOS 17.4.1 arrived later than expected. Of course, we'll confirm once Apple posts details of the fix, so keep an eye on our Forbes page.

Why you need to update to iOS 17.4.1 now

There are already signs that Apple's iOS 17.4.1 is a significant update. There's no way to confirm why iOS 17.4.1 arrived later than expected, but it's reasonable to assume that the iPhone maker added one or more security fixes ahead of the initial iOS 17.5 beta release. Probably.

Meanwhile, the bug fixes will be a welcome relief to many frustrated iPhone users who have struggled since updating to iOS 17.4.

We'll update this article as we learn more about the security issues fixed in iOS 17.4.1, but for now, it's better to be safe than sorry. What are you waiting for? To keep your iPhone safe,[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]Go to and update now.

Updated 03/23 6:45am ET. This article was first published on 03/21 at 2:55 PM EST. Updated to include the latest information about why security details for iOS 17.4.1 are not yet available.

