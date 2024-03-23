Photos are no longer proof of anything





In recent weeks, the world has been awash with conspiracy theories sparked by strange artifacts contained in photographic images of the missing Princess of Wales, which she eventually admitted were edited. Some of it was pretty crazy, from the cover-up of Kate's alleged death to the theory that the royal family were reptilian aliens. But nothing was stranger than the idea that in 2024, anyone might believe that digital images are evidence of anything.

Not only are digital images infinitely flexible, but the tools to manipulate them are as common as dirt. This has been clear for decades to anyone paying attention. This problem was definitively clarified nearly 40 years ago in an article co-authored with WIRED's founding editor-in-chief, Kevin Kelly. Stewart Brand; said Jay Kinney in the July 1985 issue of Whole Earth Review, a publication published by the Brand organization in Sausalito, California. Kelly came up with the idea for this story about a year ago when he came across an in-house newsletter for Time, the publisher where his father worked. There he described his million-dollar machine called Scitex, which can create high-resolution digital images from photographic film and modify them using a computer. Some of its first customers included high-end magazines. Kelly learned that National Geographic had used this tool to literally move one of his pyramids at Giza so it would fit in the cover photo. “I thought, hey, this is going to change everything,” Kelly says.

The title of the article is “Digital retouching: the end of photography as evidence of everything.” It opens with a fictitious courtroom scene in which a lawyer explains that, due to its unreliability, “Photographs have no place in this courtroom or any other courtroom, nor, for that matter, film, videotape, or audiotape.''

Did this article draw widespread attention to the fact that photographs may be stripped of their role as documentary evidence, and to the prospect of a time when no one can tell what is real from what is fake? no! says Kelly. No one noticed. Even Kelly thought it would be years before tools to convincingly alter photos would be available on a daily basis. Three years later, two brothers in Michigan invented what would become Photoshop, released as an Adobe product in 1990. This application enables digital photo manipulation on desktop PCs, significantly reducing costs. By then, even the New York Times was reporting on the ethical issues involved in using digital editing to alter photos and other materials.

Adobe has been pondering these issues during this storm for decades. Ely Greenfield, his CTO of Adobe's digital media business, rightly points out that long before Photoshop, film photographers and directors were using tricks to alter images. But even as digital tools make this practice cheaper and more common, Greenfield says there's still value in treating photos and videos as sources of truthful documentary information. What is the purpose of the image? Is it there to make you look beautiful? Is it there to tell a story? We all like to see beautiful images. However, we believe there is still value in storytelling.

To determine whether photo storytelling is accurate or fabricated, Adobe and others have devised a set of tools that provide some degree of verifiability. For example, the metadata on Middleton's photo helped people confirm that its anomaly was the result of a Photoshop edit that belonged to the princess. A consortium of more than 2,500 creators, technologists and publishers called the Content Authenticity Initiative, which Adobe founded in his 2019 and is working on devising standards. It is based on a combination of metadata and exotic watermarking and encryption techniques. But Greenfield acknowledges that these protections can be circumvented. Although there is technology that can detect edited or AI-generated photos, he says it's still a losing battle. As long as there are adversaries who are determined and well-motivated to overcome these technologies, they will do so.

