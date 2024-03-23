5 calendar apps you can use instead of Google Calendar





Get Visual / Unsplash

Google Calendar is a very popular way to manage your schedule, but there are many reasons why you might want to find an alternative. From concerns about Google's privacy practices to a desire to be free from the constraints of strict customization, you may have decided it's time to step away from Google and find something new.

If so, you're in the right place. We've compiled a list of the 5 best alternatives to Google Calendar. Each app has plenty of compelling reasons to give it a try. Whether you're looking for more features or just tired of Google, there's bound to be something here for you.

Fantastical

There's no doubt about it. Fantastical is one of the most sophisticated, well-designed, and feature-rich calendar apps on the market. Every aspect of this app feels perfectly tailored and ready to help you with whatever you need to do. It's fun to use, extremely popular, and has even won several awards from Apple.

It has a built-in focus filter that filters out things that aren't relevant to you right now. Easily schedule your event by seeing everyone's availability. There's a keyboard extension that lets you drop calendar events directly into conversations. Since it uses natural language, it understands everything you type as you speak and adds events and tasks to your calendar without any problems.

It's more than just a calendar. Automatically detect conference calls from a variety of popular services and bundle them with your task manager so you can check them off your to-do list in the same place. The goal is to be an all-in-one organizational hub, and it accomplishes this goal admirably.

Currently, Fantastical is only available to Apple users as there is no Windows or Android version. But if you're willing and comfortable with Apple's ecosystem, it's fun to use. Also compatible with Vision Pro headsets. Fantastical has a free version, but paid subscriptions offer enhanced productivity, scheduling, collaboration, and customization features.

proton calendar proton

One of the main reasons for discontinuing Google products is the company's stance on privacy. If you're concerned about Google collecting your data for uses it deems acceptable, there's a great alternative: Proton Calendar.

Proton was founded on the idea of ​​enhancing user privacy and has developed a range of apps to help achieve this. Proton Calendar is one of them, and it's a great option if you think you need to keep your schedule private.

Events are protected with end-to-end encryption, and events sent from other apps are enhanced with zero-knowledge encryption. This means that even Proton cannot display the event, its location, participants, etc. But it's not just about privacy. Proton Calendar works on a variety of devices, supports reminders, integrates with Proton Mail for secure email, and also has plenty of customization options.

The free version lets you add three calendars to the app, so you don't have to pay for Proton Calendar if you don't want to. Choosing the paid version expands the number of calendars to 25 and allows you to share your calendars with friends, colleagues, and others. If privacy is your priority, this app is definitely a winner.

concept calendar concept

You may think of Notion as the best app for creating documents and managing projects, but now it also offers a great calendar to help you stay on schedule. It's beautifully designed to make everything easier to see at a glance, and integrates with tools like Google Meet, Zoom, and the Arc browser. I also love being able to see my schedule for the day with a quick click on the app's menu bar icon on macOS.

You can automatically block slots on all calendars to avoid conflicts because an event doesn't appear on one calendar. It integrates well with Notion's other products, so you can see and edit project deadlines and timelines without leaving your calendar.

That said, Notion Calendar has a lot to offer. If you want to get started, there are desktop apps for macOS and Windows, as well as an iOS app (but not yet for Android). Or, if you prefer, you can manage your events on the web.

Microsoft Outlook Calendar Microsoft

Given how popular Microsoft's Outlook email service is, you're probably familiar with how it works. The good news is that with company email, a calendar is also bundled with you. A great alternative to Google Calendar.

Outlook Calendar understands that you may want to see events from multiple calendars at the same time. This allows you to view calendars side by side or on top of each other. This means you don't have to keep flicking between different views just to see what's coming up.

And that's not to forget one of Microsoft's biggest new features in recent years: Copilot. This artificial intelligence (AI) helper is tightly integrated with Calendar, giving you one of the best AI services at your fingertips. For example, let's say you're using the Outlook e-mail service to discuss a project with several colleagues. Copilot can suggest meetings, find times that fit everyone's schedule, and add them to your calendar. No more effort to keep your calendar up to date.

Thanks to features like this and a tight link to email, Outlook Calendar is a great candidate if you want to ditch Google Calendar. It's available for free on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, with paid options to add features.

Calendarry Calendarry

If you work as part of a busy team, you know how difficult it can be to find meeting times that work for everyone. Calendly attempts to solve this problem by allowing users to choose a time that works for them. So instead of spending a lot of time back and forth trying to identify the best time slot for a meeting, you can simply list the times that work for you and then choose an option that your client, colleague, or customer can implement. can. It's that simple.

Calendly not only reduces the hassle of long email chains within your organization, but also saves you even more time by automating reminder emails and follow-up messages to keep everyone on the same page. To do. Stripe's integration with PayPal also allows you to receive payments when you schedule a meeting, making it ideal for freelancers and small businesses.

Calendly is more of a specialized scheduling tool than a full-featured calendar app, but that doesn't make it any less valuable. It integrates with other calendars like Outlook and iCloud, and works perfectly with apps like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, and Webex. It's free to get started, but paid options start at $10 per month.

