7 Agriculture Stories You Can't Miss March 22, 2024

ADM bridges the gap in regenerative agriculture

It takes three to five years for the results of regenerative agriculture practices to be seen in the field and on the books. The ADMs Re:generations program aims to help producers fill that gap. The program takes a holistic approach by paying farmers to implement regenerative agriculture practices on their farms.kansas farmer

Should you plant corn first or beans?

Topping the red vs. green debate is the debate over whether to plant corn or soybeans first. Both have their benefits, and it can take years to decide which routine is best for your business. Find out what these farmers are doing and why.Indiana Prairie Farmer

Corteva launches innovation hub for agtech startups

Corteva announces an innovation hub to accelerate market development of new agricultural technologies. Corteva Catalyst serves as an investment arm within the company's research and development division. The division will invest in early-stage companies that align with Cortebas' four research priorities. Biological and natural products. technology platform. and decision science.Agricultural experience diving

Pig mortality linked to fumonisins in feed

Elevated levels of fumonisin are appearing in feed throughout Missouri and are causing problems for the hog industry, especially for farmers with gestation and lactation herds. Livestock feed containing corn for the 2023 growing season may be at risk for elevated fumonisin concentrations. MU Extension and the Missouri Department of Agriculture suggest farmers send samples for testing before offering them to livestock.missouri country boy

Drought threatens Mississippi River traffic

The Mississippi River is at risk of bottlenecking for the third year in a row as warm, dry spring weather and low winter snowpack limit the amount of water flowing into the river. The Mississippi River and its rivers transport more than 1 trillion pounds of cargo annually, but the waterway is increasingly vulnerable to climate change.bloomberg

China's threat to U.S. agriculture

The House Agriculture Committee hosted a nearly five-hour hearing titled “The Danger China poses to U.S. agriculture.'' Many lament China's influence in agriculture, even as they acknowledge the importance of agriculture as the largest export market for U.S. farmers. Topics discussed included tariffs on Chinese exports, the trade war, and national security.Farm progress

Anheuser-Busch launches “Choose Beer Grown Here” campaign

American Farmland Trust has introduced a new US Farmed certification and packaging seal for products that have at least 95% agricultural ingredients derived from U.S. farms. Anheuser-Busch announced it will feature the U.S. Farm Certification and Seal for several of its beer brands for the first time. This sticker will begin appearing on Busch Lite cans in May.Farm progress

