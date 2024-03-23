EU leaders sign declaration on quantum technology, showcase quantum technology





insider brief

EU leaders gather to celebrate the signing of the Quantum Agreement, which recognizes the strategic importance of quantum technologies. The Declaration on Quantum Technologies aims to position Europe as a world-leading region for quantum excellence and innovation. The agreement has now been signed by representatives of 20 European countries.

Press Release — EU leaders gather to celebrate the signing of the Quantum Treaty Declaration and recognize the strategic importance of quantum technologies for the EU's scientific and industrial competitiveness.

The European Declaration on Quantum Technologies, which aims to position Europe as a world-leading region in quantum excellence and innovation, was formally celebrated today by special guests and representatives of member states at the European Conference on Shaping the Quantum Future. I did.

On behalf of the European Commission in Commissioner Breton's absence, DG Connect Deputy Director-General Thomas Skordas outlined the Declaration and Europe's position on quantum technologies. Quantum has the potential to transform many fields, including medicine, energy, computing and communications, climate and weather modeling, cybersecurity, space, and defense. This will significantly increase productivity, revitalize the industry and open up new markets, applications and employment opportunities.

The Quantum Agreement is our joint effort to make Europe the quantum valley of the world. Only by further strengthening our strengths, collaborating and being ambitious, targeting the full range of activities such as research, industry, infrastructure, human resources and external partnerships, can we bring Europe to quantum excellence and innovation. We can turn it into a world-leading region. Quantum helps us push the limits of what is possible.

Last December's declaration set the stage for cooperation, investment and innovation in this important area. As quantum technology stands ready to disrupt industries, transform economies and address global challenges, the EU is poised to lead the way in harnessing its transformative potential.

The agreement has now been signed by representatives of 20 European countries, including Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Slovakia and Slovenia. has been done. , Spain and Sweden.

The event, held under the patronage of the Belgian President in the Grand Auditorium of the Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, featured keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops focused on the EU's strategy for the Quantum Decade. Ta.

Belgium Quantum Circle

A highlight of the conference was the announcement of the Belgian Quantum Circle, an initiative aimed at further collaboration and innovation in quantum technology in Belgium and across Europe. The venture is expected to bring together Belgian researchers, industry and the public and private sectors to harness the transformative potential of quantum.

The day-long event featured a comprehensive agenda to foster discussion in the field of quantum technology. Speakers, including representatives from the leading nanoelectronics research and development hub, the Belgian Interuniversity Microelectronics Center (IMEC) and other leading institutions, shared their insights and expertise.

Meanwhile, workshops and panel discussions considered the practical implementation of the European Quantum Competence Cluster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/03/23/eu-leaders-sign-declaration-on-quantum-technologies-showcase-quantum-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos