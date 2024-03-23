



New research from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Virginia Tech suggests that technologies such as controlled environment farming and agrivoltaics could become part of the future of agriculture.

Controlled environment farming systems are typically closed or indoors. These include greenhouses, vertical farms, and hydroponics, which use horticultural and engineering techniques beyond traditional soil-based outdoor production. Agrivoltaics includes the use of land for both agriculture and solar power generation.

A recent publication by USDA and Virginia Tech researchers shows that these innovative techniques increase yields, enhance nutrition, and improve access to local foods over traditional large-scale outdoor production. and highlights the potential to improve year-round access to fresh food.

The researchers found that although these systems face technical and economic challenges, they are part of a long history of technological advancement in the U.S. agricultural sector.

The team is led by Eric Doleman and includes Karen Maguire, Wilma Davis, Megan Husby, and Katherine Webber, all economists with the Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service. The Virginia Tech researchers include John Bovey, assistant professor and Cole junior faculty fellow in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences' Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, and Yoon-Jung Lee, a graduate student in the department.

Although these new technologies may not immediately replace traditional production methods, they offer benefits such as renewable energy through agrivoltaic systems and reduced risk of crop failure in extreme weather conditions. It has great potential to create.

Part of the motivation for this project was to provide an overview of emerging technologies, specifically hydroponics and vertical farming, said Bovey, who is also an affiliated faculty member of the Center for Agricultural Advanced Innovation. Although these industries have experienced tremendous growth over the past several decades, official data collected and published by the Department of Agriculture may not fully reflect current technological and market conditions. The proliferation of controlled environment agriculture and indoor farming within the next decade will change the consumer experience and the economic reality for traditional soil-based farmers who grow crops that can be grown in controlled environments and without soil. There is a possibility.

Other research findings include:

The number of independently managed environmental agriculture operations in the United States more than doubled to nearly 3,000 between 2009 and 2019. Managed environment crop production increased by 56% over the same period, from 502 million pounds to 786 million pounds. In 2019, more than 60 percent of tomatoes, cucumbers, and lettuce were grown hydroponically, using new technology to produce the majority of total controlled environment agricultural production. As of 2021, the majority of the approximately 300 agricultural sites were solar farms planted with pollinators. -Gentle plant cover. Approximately 35 locations combined solar panels with vegetation for sheep to graze, some co-located with specialty crop production such as blueberries.

Read the full article “Production Trends, Insights, and Future Prospects in Controlled Environment Agriculture and Agricultural Power Systems.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/03/cals_cea.html

