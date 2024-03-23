Why are technology leaders willing to participate in cleaning AI and AGI?





Artificial intelligence or AI branding is the most successful marketing campaign in history. But as everyone grapples with AI, technology leaders need to come up with new, more exciting and spooky brands to break out of the noise. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) is on the horizon, and proclaiming that your company is at the forefront of the race to get there attracts rare AI talent and the attention of investors, policymakers, and world leaders. Collect.

Following a threat to sue companies involved in AI laundering, the SEC has fined two investment advisers for allegedly making false statements about their use of AI. Because the SEC is a regulatory agency, it is obsolete by definition. In 2024, AI will be a major part of earnings calls for all types of companies, regardless of what AI actually means, and it will be everywhere. In this overhyped environment, technology leaders need to accelerate and upgrade their marketing efforts from AI to his AGI. At this point, the SEC should actually investigate AGI washing, or false statements about the current or very near future existence of human-level artificial intelligence or even superintelligence.

Those who make these false statements use different definitions of AGI, even if they bother to provide one, and their definitions are usually not easily reconciled. for example,

Nvidias Jensen Huang: Software or computer that can complete tests that reflect basic intelligence comparable to that of a normal human. Coming within the next five years.

OpenAI: This decade will see the emergence of highly autonomous systems that can outperform humans at the most economically valuable tasks. Or AI systems that are generally smarter than humans, which Altman says will arrive in January 2024, and in the fairly near future.

Elon Musk's legal brief for OpenAI states that machines with human-like intelligence for a variety of tasks will be created in the form of GPT-4, an AGI algorithm that is better at reasoning than the average human. It has already appeared in .

Why are we talking so persistently about poorly defined AGI? Why is its arrival promised to be imminent?

The main driver of AGI washing is intense competition for scarce AI talent. How do you attract talent who can command up to $1 million in compensation? You can expect Mark Zuckerberg to be upfront about it. “We need to build for general intelligence, and I think it's important to communicate that because a lot of talented researchers want to work on more ambitious problems.”

Venture capital firms want to invest in more ambitious solutions that promise higher returns. If you have millions of dollars itching to enter the startup economy and are suffering from severe existential FoMO or fear of missing out, OpenAI promises to Why not throw it at something that promises to change the limits, and maybe even the limits of personal bank accounts? For people like Zuckerberg who don't need VC anymore, AGI's talk is , helps ensure stock market investors don't miss out on the next big opportunity.

The final reason to promote AGI is to attract attention. Not the attention that comes from algorithms like the seminal paper that launched the generative AI race, “Attention is All You Need,” but the attention that people like Musk and Altman, as well as celebrities and wannabe celebrities, need. . The negative aspects of the AGI brand, dire prophecies about humanity's demise, elevate the status of the new masters of the universe, those who hold the secret keys to the power to uplift or degrade humanity. I guarantee you that.

AGI's inspiration is why a figure like Altman, whose charisma was limited to Silicon Valley until ChatGPT's late 2022 launch, would do so in the following year to captivate political leaders around the world. This explains why he was able to spend as much time as possible.

But one might wonder why Altman and other AGI advocates are so interested in spreading fake news about the impending extinction of humanity, rather than calling for government regulation. Yes, they do it. Technology industry leaders are well aware that government regulation favors incumbent companies and is certain to deter and slow new competition, including companies that insist on open sourcing their AI models (like Facebook). Masu.

Of course, many AGI proponents have not actually developed AGI or even AI. For them, the rewards that come with grants, interviews, speaking engagements, or even just being the center of attention for 15 minutes, or even just 15 seconds in modern times, are also in the spotlight.

AGI is a product of human imagination, delusion, and hallucinations, supported by modern religion and belief in modern materialism that humans are gods. If the brain is a computer, and humans created computers, then it is only a matter of time before we endow machines with human cognition and superpowers. AGI has been around since he coined the term artificial intelligence in 1955, but before that it was a persistently popular delusion as thinking machines.

The term AGI is relatively recent, being coined in 2007. In the next installment of his AGI Cleaning series, we will briefly discuss the history of this subject.

