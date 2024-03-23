How innovation is shaping the future of coffee





Innovation will lead coffee into the future.Image: Shutterstock

Not long ago, Nespresso's pod concept revolutionized coffee consumption. But while single-use pods have now become an everyday necessity, they are undergoing a new transformation in line with the climate emergency. While major companies in the food industry are actively working to eliminate packaging, research labs are exploring other avenues and coffee-free coffee is taking shape.

When it comes to making coffee pods, cellulose, algae derivatives, sorbitol and sodium chloride form the recipe for the Keurig brand's latest innovation. The novelty was recently announced in a press release detailing how the capsules naturally break down in the trash, much like coffee grounds. The US-based food giant believes it has found a solution to eliminate the plastic typically used in coffee pods. This protective coating encases the ground and pre-pressed coffee beans. Also, coffee fans need not be afraid to drink low-quality versions of their favorite drinks, which can be prepared even under high pressure. Trials are currently underway to verify the invention, with commercial launch expected in the fall. Nevertheless, these new capsules must be used with specific coffee machines that can identify different pod ranges in order to adapt the preparation process.

This innovation is reminiscent of the solution developed for Coffee B under the Café Royal brand, an algae-based casing that surprised many coffee lovers when it was unveiled in 2022. Their interest was piqued by the shape of a small bowl containing coffee. It has the ability to degrade in a few weeks, depending on humidity levels. This type of solution could be effective in offsetting the ecological impact caused by the 100,000 tonnes of aluminum and plastic waste that makes up coffee pods. Last year, Ghassan Kara, managing director of Café Royale France, told Forbes about the company's ambition to “revolutionize the coffee industry and become the new standard for environmentally responsible coffee consumption.” Told. To achieve this, we combine the benefits of capsules and beans. A cup solution without the drawbacks of each. ”

From technological revolution to ecological evolution Just as Nespresso revolutionized coffee consumption in the early 1990s with the launch of its patented pod concept, now a new generation of capsules is rethinking the way you make your morning coffee. doing. The aim is to eliminate plastic and aluminum. Meanwhile, Nespresso is trying to keep its capsule concept alive by adapting it to the issue of climate change. In 2022, after three years of research and development, the Swiss giant unveiled a pod made from compostable paper.

The question of the ecological footprint of coffee pods was first approached through the prism of recycling, before the design of the pod itself became a central issue. A used coffee pod collection system was first established, with a network of stores agreeing to take back used coffee pods from consumers. According to Nespresso's parent company Nestl, Switzerland, efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of Nespresso capsules began in 1991, when the first Nespresso recycling system was introduced. Different types of internationally popular coffee pods (from Keurig K-cups to Tassimo T-Discs, Nescafé Dolce Gusto pods and Nespresso capsules) vary in recyclability and processing, depending on the materials used and local recycling status. There are different levels of ease. With this program, Consumer Reports notes that it may be worth switching to a single-serve drip coffee maker for some consumers to minimize pod waste.Also read: If you are in India's plantation industry, elephants are also your business

While coffee packaging has been the main focus of development to reduce the carbon footprint of coffee-free coffee beverages, another avenue seems to be emerging: lab-grown coffee. . Paris-based startup Stem believes coffee cells can be grown in the lab to produce more ethical products. This biotechnology research is part of the same development process as cell-cultured meat. According to research published in 2021, the French company followed in the footsteps of a Finnish lab that cultivated coffee plant cells in bioreactors.

Finally, in Ede, Netherlands, Northern Wonder takes a different approach, blending lupine with barley, rye, chickpeas, figs, chicory, carob and blackcurrants to create a bitter roasted coffee, despite the recipe. I tried to get as close to the taste as possible. No coffee included! In fact, it's similar to blends typically made from malt, barley, and chicory that are already on store shelves for consumers who want to avoid caffeine (such as pregnant women). In the case of this Dutch product, synthetic caffeine is also added.

