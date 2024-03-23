Apple skips this year's tech convention, pain likely to linger over Justice Department lawsuit





Therese Poletti

Apple faces major disruption at a time when it needs to focus on developing its next big product.

No matter how investors view the antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple on Thursday, one thing is clear: The case will drag on for years, and settlement negotiations are a possibility. is low, meaning that the lawsuits will still be a major hindrance for companies that have to file lawsuits. I focused on creating the next big thing.

One sign that a settlement is not in sight was last month's Bloomberg News report that Apple (AAPL) executives are trying to convince regulators not to file a lawsuit against the iPhone maker. It was reported that he met with officials from the Ministry of Justice in an attempt to do so.

That clearly didn't work, and the result was an 88-page complaint Thursday from the Justice Department, alleging that Apple offered consumers “sufficient” technology and that consumers were forced into Apple's moat, or “walled garden.” He claimed that the company is a “selfish monopoly'' that confines the company to the Engineers like to describe it as an island of its own.

The Justice Department's lawsuit claims it's trying to pull Apple out of its current innovation rut. “Competition, not Apple's self-interested business strategy, is the driving force behind not only the smartphone market, but also closely related industries such as personal entertainment and automotive infotainment, as well as further innovations yet to be realized. The lawsuit alleges, “It should be a catalyst for innovation that is essential to our daily lives.”

The Department of Justice has been working on a lawsuit against Apple since 2019. So far, reaction from legal experts and Wall Street has been mixed. Alden Abbott, a senior fellow at Georgetown University's Mercatus Center and former general counsel for the FTC, doesn't believe the Justice Department will prevail in court.

“Based on U.S. Supreme Court precedent (e.g., Verizon v. Trinco), Apple has no antitrust obligation to support competitors or give them special access to aspects of its platform,” he wrote. said in an emailed statement.

On the other hand, the lawsuit has a lot of evidence of how Apple is trying to lock in iPhone users and prevent them from seamlessly interacting with rival Android phones. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives is a big Apple bull, but he is more negative than some about the impact of the incident.

“While no changes to the business model are expected for now, Apple has no idea how to ultimately resolve this lawsuit, pay a hefty fine, and ultimately find some compromise with developers regarding the structure of the App Store. “Obviously we have to find out,” Ives said.

However, according to Apple's statement, the company is far from reaching a settlement. Apple said the lawsuit, if successful, would hinder its ability to develop the kind of technology people expect from Apple and would “set a dangerous precedent and give the government strict control over how people design technology.” It will happen,” he said. “It is wrong on facts and law, and we will vigorously defend against it.”

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani said that in order to trigger meaningful antitrust enforcement against Apple in the U.S., “current law requires Apple to use market definitions and consumer harm standards to create a monopoly.” “It would be so difficult to make a case that new legislation by Congress would be needed.” . '' He also predicted that the initial case in the case would likely take two to three years to develop, followed by an appeals process that would take about a year.

Whatever the final legal interpretation of this, one thing is clear: This will be a major distraction for a company that has missed out on the tech rally this year (Apple stock has been on the rise since the beginning of the year). The S&P 500 index has fallen by 11%, while the S&P 500 index has fallen by 10%. Meanwhile, iPhone sales have been declining, with Apple reporting declining revenue in four of the past five quarters. The company's stock fell about 4% on Thursday as some investors decided the lawsuit had caused too much concern about the once-golden technology company.

CEO Tim Cook already has enough problems and is following in the footsteps of former CEO Steve Jobs and developing a new blockbuster product. But the Justice Department lawsuit will cost executives and employees a lot of time when they need to focus on creating the next big thing.

-Therese Poletti

