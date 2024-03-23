A new challenge to computing art





An overview of AI-based visual art generation.Credit: Beijing Zhongke Journal Publishing Co., Ltd.

Walter Benjamin, in 1936 in “Works of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction,'' uses aura and authenticity to explain the value of original works of art created by artists rather than mechanical copies. I devised it. He wanted to defend artificiality and support traditional art.

Not singly but in pairs, Mitchell's central interest is in the age of biocybernetic reproduction in “What Do Photographs Want?: The Life and Love of Images'' (2005), which follows Benjamin's train of thought. It was about works of art. He specifically mentioned Dolly, the first cloned sheep, and considered it a living image. Mitchell is one of the most representative and influential theorists in the arts and human sciences.

He developed a series of concepts to explain the value of biocybernetic works of art. However, artists in this carbon-based field are restricted by developments in biotechnology, and their creations can sometimes be stifled rather than liberated. Some unfortunate collaborations between biologists and artists disseminate scientific knowledge by entertaining visual culture and seem to show a lack of critical thinking. Therefore, researchers need to consider what artists can do with advanced technology.

In the era of the Metaverse, humanity faced new challenges. Humans have not only mechanical copies and biocybernetic replicas of works of art, but also avatars of themselves.

The Machine Intelligence Research paper proposes the concept of artificial intelligence (AI) art and describes the main characteristics of artworks produced by artificial intelligence technologies such as augmented reality (XR, a combination of VR/AR/MR), cyber-physical, etc. I am summarizing. system (CPS), cloud computing, blockchain.

The cooperation between AI technical staff and artists is closer than that between biologists and artists. AI technology frees artists from the back-breaking work largely condemned by Marx and others, and encourages them to realize their full potential in art. As a result, the AI ​​becomes like a capable partner in the team, always understanding the artist in time and working diligently to realize the artist's romantic vision.

AI technology has bright prospects for development and plays an important role in the design, production and exhibition of the art world. The concept of AI art is sometimes easily confused with computer art. It is important to note that AI art is more advanced than computer art and can cover more perceptual requirements, including optical and acoustic requirements. AI art typically represents a fusion of human senses.

Art viewers experience visual, auditory, and tactile sensations simultaneously. In other words, AI technology provides a rich audiovisual feast for contemporary art exhibitions.

AI art development plans are still in the early stages. There are some concerns in society about the general applicability of AI technology. Here is an interesting question that is always mentioned. Does AI dream of electric sheep? In 1968, Philip K. Dick first posed this question in his science fiction. “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” Inspiration for the films “Blade Runner” and “Blade Runner 2049.”

After discussing the ethical issues of AI, the title became a core question that expressed the fear of AI replacing humans. These concerns soon spread to the humanities as well. Some intellectuals believe that AI technology should have limits. But if you know enough about AI technology, such concerns will be laughed at. People's fear is nothing but rejection of the unknown.

Cutting-edge AI technology still needs to reach the level of human emotion. The urgent need to address the development and application of AI technologies remains as strong as possible.

AI technology is currently being utilized in artistic fields such as technical classification, style transition, interactive design, manufacturing, and cultural industries. AI art has given rise to AI-generated poetry, VR paintings, digital media art, AI narration, and smart appliances. These examples demonstrate the solid creative power of AI art.

However, some artists are not satisfied with this. In 1972, German artist Joseph Beuys gave a speech at Documenta in Kassel in which he proposed the idea that “everyone is an artist.” His views caused an uproar. At that time, it was just a imagination. After all, not everyone is skilled at creating art. With the development of AI art, this idea seems to be becoming a reality. AI is powerful enough to make anyone an artist.

Please note that AI's creativity is not limitless. It comes from humans who have the talent to create art. Therefore, the development of AI art is not inconsistent with the development of artists. In contrast, the rise of AI art allows artists to do what they do best. In this way, the development of AI art and the innovation of traditional art can maintain a win-win relationship.

To achieve this goal, the paper by Professor Gao Feng of Peking University focuses on AI-generated video and AI-generated audio. Audiovisual abilities are often considered to be a composite of human sensory abilities. These combinations have rapidly increased the production efficiency of industries such as movies, short videos, and games. An overview of AI visual and auditory technologies and a presentation of existing results will help industry practitioners determine future art industry trends.

The audiovisual arts generation is divided into the visual arts generation and the auditory arts generation. Section 2 of this paper provides a comprehensive overview of datasets and methods in the two fields.

Visual art generation part: First, researchers introduce 10 classic image datasets. Next, the researcher summarizes the classic models in the field of visual content generation based on her three tasks: AI painting, style transfer, and text-to-image conversion. Finally, the researchers present typical systems and products for this purpose.

Auditory art generation part: Using the form of acoustic expression as an indicator, we list eight classical music datasets specifically in the field of auditory art generation. Next, regarding the standard model structure, music generation methods are divided into two categories: general model and composite model. The researcher outlines his nine classic frameworks for music generation and identifies related models and products.

There are two types of evaluation methods for algorithm performance: objective evaluation and subjective evaluation. Objective evaluation applies some metrics based on mathematical theory and is quantitative, efficient, and widely used, but is not suitable for content that requires subjective feelings. Subjective evaluation typically requires an design in which an observer evaluates the results of the algorithm, which is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and difficult to quantify.

Nevertheless, subjective evaluations are consistent with subjective feelings. In the field of art generation, subjective evaluation plays an important role when evaluating the creativity of a model. In Section 3, researchers provide an overview of measuring the quality of the generated results from objective and subjective perspectives.

Section 4 introduces the proposed materials and mechanism. Cogeneration of audiovisual content is a multimodal task that requires approaches that fuse information from different sources such as images, video, audio, and text. Researchers develop and propose various audiovisual art generation algorithms by weighing their strengths and limitations. A co-generation mechanism for generating digital audiovisual artwork using multiple types of algorithms.

The system is divided into a visual art generation module and an auditory art generation module. The former is responsible for generating dynamic video content with a specified style, while the latter generates a corresponding video soundtrack through text features associated with the video. In Section 4.1, the researcher presents his two datasets built for audiovisual collaborative tasks. Sections 4.2 and 4.3 present the visual and auditory art generation modules, respectively.

This paper summarizes the results of technological development for audiovisual art generation. Audiovisual art generation technology has a wide range of applications. Can be used at home to make your entertainment more diverse. It can also be used in public places. For example, it can enhance the appeal of commercial promotions and art exhibitions.

One study proposed a new museum archive system that applies AI technology to the services of art institutions, including museums. Such research shows widespread interest in AI-based computing art that can facilitate people's daily lives and promote the development of cultural industries.

Moreover, the production of visual art and the production of auditory art will revolutionize the way art is produced and increase its productivity. However, this inevitably raises some difficult issues. Traditional artists have shown great misgivings about the development of computational art. They fear that computers will soon replace their jobs. This concern is not unwarranted. AI is increasingly replacing manual labor.

Section 5 contains two aspects. On the other hand, researchers need to clarify whether computational art qualifies to replace artificial art. On the other hand, researchers need to know whether computational art, rather than man-made art, is more beneficial to society's well-being. In summary, the main challenges of AI-based computing art can be summarized as the artificial and intelligent aspects of computing art.

In this paper, we have provided a comprehensive survey on audiovisual content generation. The researchers hope that this review will help people better understand the development trends of the audiovisual arts research field and AI-based generation.

More information: Mengting Liu et al., “Innovative audiovisual content cogeneration: A new challenge to computing art,” Machine Intelligence Research (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11633-023-1453-5

Provided by: Beijing Zhongke Magazine Publishing House

Citation: Innovative audiovisual content cogeneration: A new challenge for computing art (March 22, 2024)

