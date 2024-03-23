



The Department of Justice (joined by 15 states and the District of Columbia) on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against Apple, accusing it of illegally monopolizing the U.S. smartphone market. But this case goes beyond antitrust policy and has major implications for American capitalism and competition.

This litigation could drag on for years and is unlikely to succeed. At the heart of the plaintiffs' case is that Apple has strengthened its monopoly power not by making its products better, but by making other products worse, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement yesterday. Ta. But what this lawsuit overlooks is that Apple's consumer is choosing to pay a premium for his iPhone because he has decided that it is a better product.

Apple immediately pushed back against the lawsuit. If successful, it would hinder our ability to develop the kind of technology people have come to expect from Apple at the intersection of hardware, software, and services. It would also set a dangerous precedent that would give governments greater power over the design of their people's technology.

The real implication of this case is that it has the potential to stifle innovation at some of America's largest high-tech companies. This, in turn, tends to undermine dynamic competition and undermine U.S. economic growth. It would also weaken the United States in its strategic competition with China for leadership in the digital technology sector that drives the global economy.

Apple's complaints are in tension with U.S. antitrust principles

The Justice Department alleges that Apple has discouraged iPhone customers from switching to other smartphones by blocking the growth of super apps available on various smartphone platforms. The Justice Department also claims that Apple blocked the development of a cloud streaming service that could be used without expensive smartphone hardware. Messaging quality has degraded on non-Apple smartphones. Apple Watch is designed to work best with iPhone. We also designed the Apple Wallet service to prohibit the creation of cross-platform digital wallets.

The essence of the Justice Department's complaint is that Apple should have worked with rivals to open up the iPhone platform and increase compatibility between the iPhone and rival Android-based phones. This poses a problem for the Department of Justice under U.S. antitrust case law, which deals with illegal monopolies.

For this argument to succeed, the Justice Department would have to show that Apple's course of action has no explanation other than an effort to stifle competition.

Apple believes this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law and has vowed to vigorously defend itself, but there is no doubt that all of the company's actions will result in a more curated experience for customers with enhanced security. Apple will explain that it aims to provide significant benefits to Apple's consumers. Realize great economic efficiency. Because such conduct is not exclusive under antitrust law, there is no monopoly or attempted monopoly under Section 2 of the Sherman Act prohibiting such conduct.

The U.S. Supreme Court has long held that the Sherman Act's touchstone is its promotion of consumer welfare. Apple can easily argue that its actions benefit his Apple consumers. The fact that they are willing to pay much more for an iPhone than an Android smartphone shows that they value their Android smartphone much more. Apple could argue that interfering with Apple's practices that create this value would harm Apple's consumers, make the iPhone more similar to Android phones, and reduce dynamic competition.

Specifically, Apple could argue that the very features the Justice Department sued to limit platform interoperability strengthen the system's security and create added value for iPhone customers. It can also be pointed out that the rapid growth of the Apple app store has created opportunities for software developers, benefiting not only consumers but also many new companies.

In its lawsuit, the Justice Department emphasized that Apple uses privacy and security claims as resilient shields to impose a 30% tax on apps and in-app purchases downloaded from the App Store. Apple believes that Apple's consumers (who use the App Store, of course) are happier than those of its competitors, as reflected in the rapidly growing revenues of small App Store developers. You might object. Additionally, Apple may stress that the 30% is actually comparable to fees charged by similar platforms such as the Google Play Store, as Insight Partners points out. This suggests that Apple is simply engaging in sound business practices that promote welfare, rather than monopolistic exploitation.

Some Android users may want better access to messages sent from their iPhone and other iPhone features (features they aren't currently willing to pay for), but Apple is We are not legally required to provide such access. The Supreme Court held that even monopolies have no general antitrust obligation to assist competitors. (This reflects the US antitrust doctrine that antitrust laws protect the competitive process for the benefit of consumers, not the property of specific competitors.)

Additionally, requiring Apple to further open its platform to Android users could weaken quality-based competition between Apple and Android phone manufacturers. Apple will have less incentive to invest in improving the quality available only to its customers, leaving customers worse off in the future.

Regardless of the details detailed in the lawsuit, the Justice Department's argument that Apple is the U.S. smartphone monopoly, which is necessary for a successful prosecution, is weak, given the revenue statistics compiled by Backlink.com. You may have doubts.

Android smartphones, many of which are manufactured by large multinational companies such as Samsung, accounted for 69% to 75% of the global smartphone market share between 2016 and 2023. Over the same period, iPhone's stock price has fluctuated between 19% and 29%, which is hardly characteristic of a dominant company, let alone a monopoly.

The lawsuit points out that Apple's share of the U.S. smartphone market (the relevant market, according to the Department of Justice) is more than 65%. Notably, however, iPhone stock prices fell between 53% and 59% from 2016 to 2023, while Android stock prices fluctuated between approximately 41% and 45%. There's no indication that Android is rapidly losing ground or being downsized. Apple is clearly not the world market leader.

Furthermore, Apple is not a monopoly in the United States, but rather a very successful competitor in the smartphone market, and its market share reflects American consumers' preferences for a selection of high-quality features and increased security. You could also argue that there is only one.

What the big picture of the Apple incident means

So Apple's legal position is very strong. However, that doesn't mean it can't be attacked. The Justice Department is expected to devote significant resources to the case, and Apple's prosecution is likely to last several years, including possible appeals (as in large monopoly cases). This leaves the company costly due to legal uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Apple management may strengthen its competitiveness and reduce investment in iPhone system improvements, harming customers and its dynamic competition with Android. Additionally, to the extent that litigation risk reduces Apple's market capitalization below its original value, Apple may reduce its investments in key future technologies such as AI and cloud computing.

Even if the Justice Department somehow wins after all these years, the court will not be able to enforce the injunctive relief that covers many of the practices (and likely others) alluded to in the Justice Department's complaint. It would be virtually impossible to do so. This would lead to constant haggling and litigation over whether Apple's future actions fall within the law, thereby holding it back and reducing future innovation.

In any case, no matter who ultimately wins the Apple lawsuit, the likely loser will be the U.S. digital high-tech sector and the competitiveness of the U.S. economy.

With this lawsuit, the U.S. is following the example of the European Union in micromanaging digital competition and, of course, trying to hobble major U.S. competitors, including Apple. Unlike the US, the EU has not produced any major platforms in the digital space and has produced little real innovation. There are questions about whether the U.S. government wants to emulate that experience.

Most importantly, Apple's lawsuit also weakens the competitive position of the US digital sector vis-à-vis China, which is contrary to US strategic interests.

A recent Competitive Enterprise Institute study by Joseph Sullivan describes how antitrust lawsuits against America's high-tech leaders are hurting innovation in cutting-edge fields such as AI. Lauren Thompson, writing for Forbes magazine, said such lawsuits could have a potentially devastating impact on U.S. national security interests, and that the Department of Defense should consider them a top priority going forward. It emphasizes that the emerging technologies it cites are software-driven commercial innovations.

Does the Justice Department's lawsuit have any merit? Potential positives from this include lower iPhone prices and more flexible access to the iPhone platform and App Store, lower iPhone quality and fewer incentives for smartphone innovation. , likely with corresponding downsides.

In short, there is a real risk that the Justice Department's Apple case could harm America's global innovation, economic, and national security interests without providing significant procompetitive benefits.

