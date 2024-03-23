Here's an overview of Gemini in Google Messages (Update: Google has clarified the feature)





Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR

A news outlet gave a detailed look at Google Messages' Gemini assistant. The Assistant can recommend locations, generate codes, create images, and more in your messages. A Google spokesperson has since provided more information about the feature and cleared up some confusion.

Updated March 22, 2024 (4:17 PM ET): After publishing the original article below, a Google spokesperson contacted us to clarify more information. The original article has been left unedited, but please note the following updates.

The original information you suggested to Gemini in Google Messages does not currently support image uploads. However, Google says it only supports certain file types. When I asked what types were supported, Google told me that he was JPEG, PNG, and WebP, but it didn't support video and gif. We also noted that Gemini doesn't seem to work in group chats, and if it did, it might break the encryption. Google said Gemini is not meant for group chats, and if you're added to a group, you'll most likely just be kicked out of that group. Google pointed out that in any case, group chat data will not reach Gemini servers and Gemini will not respond.

As mentioned, the original article continues where it left off.

Original article, March 22, 2024 (9:18 a.m. ET): Google confirmed last month that it was bringing the Gemini assistant to Google Messages. The service is gradually being released in beta around the world, and now we seem to be getting an idea of ​​what it's like.

TheSpAndroid ran Gemini with the beta version of Google Messages (version messages.android_20240318_00_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic) and put the assistant through its paces. Check out the screenshot below to get a better look at the chatbot running in Messages.

The outlet revealed various trivia while using the Assistant. First, Gemini for Messages supports extensions such as Flights, Gmail, and Maps. We also noted that the Assistant supports code suggestions in messaging apps. Other notable features include emoji responses and image generation.

Unfortunately, it appears that Gemini in Messages is currently unable to process uploaded image files. Therefore, you should use the main Gemini app for image-based prompts and queries. The website also says that while they were able to add Gemini to a group chat, they didn't know how to get a response from Gemini within that chat. It warns that adding Gemini to a group chat will also break the encryption.

In any case, Google Messages Gemini is currently slowly rolling out in beta. Google says it's limited to English, but adds that it's available in 165 countries. The company also says you'll need a Pixel 6 or newer, a Pixel Fold, a Galaxy S22 series phone or newer, or a Galaxy Z Flip/Fold device.

