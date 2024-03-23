AI poses an existential threat to Apple, Salesforce and tech industry veterans: Partner or perish





Written by John Swartz

The starter pistol still rings, but the race for generative AI supremacy is rapidly coming into focus

This news hit the world of artificial intelligence like a thunderbolt. Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google are in talks to bring the latter's Gemini AI tool to iPhone software.

Apple (AAPL) plans to license Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) Gemini for some of the new AI features scheduled for release in its iOS operating system later this year, Bloomberg reports. The companies already have an agreement that makes Google the default search engine in Apple's Safari web browser, which has drawn intense regulatory scrutiny.

Apple's move highlights the urgency of partnering with generative AI leaders like Google in a rapidly changing technology. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has partnered with Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in similar transactions; We provide the latest information on these companies. .

“What we're seeing today is these legacy companies trying to play catch-up,” Jeff Samuels, chief operating officer of software company Iterable, said in an interview. “It's happened with the internet, the cloud, and now with AI. Large, established companies will partner, invest, and even make acquisitions. With AI, Microsoft led the way.”

While the starter pistol still rings, the race for generative AI supremacy is rapidly gaining traction.

In addition to early leaders Google, Nvidia, and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), a handful of startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic are also accumulating customers, revenue, and market share.

But how do older, more established technology companies stack up? For many, the solution is inevitable – partner or possibly perish.

That's because AI is driving a separation between some older technology companies and early genAI startups and adopters. After OpenAI's ChatGPT was introduced in November 2022, Microsoft quickly saw the potential and invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI to incorporate genAI into their tools. [Google subsequently poured $2 billion into OpenAI rival Anthropic.]

However, Microsoft is an exception. As genAI grows exponentially, aging technology companies are struggling to keep up. The gulf is widening as some incumbents try to pivot while others continue to avoid risk.

“It took us $2 billion and 12 years to build this product,” Tom Siebel, CEO of C3.ai Inc. (AI), said in an interview. “These companies reinvented themselves overnight. I'm trying to do that,” he said. ”[Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Chief Executive] Marc Benioff took his 2003 software stack and slapped an AI sticker on it. IBM is using Watsonx to repair Watson. Everyone has an AI sticker on their box. ”

Salesforce takes on the Einstein AI package and its customers Gucci, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), and McLaren Racing, which will deliver 1 trillion transactions this week. Last year, the firm closed 1,300 Einstein-related deals.

Partnerships like Apple and Google and Nvidia and ServiceNow are increasingly becoming a staple of the technology community as enterprises and their customers gradually move towards genAI.

Today, the AI ​​boom has seen a surge in hardware manufacturers offering chips and servers for AI-heavy workloads. With the exception of Microsoft Copilot, software is difficult to quantify. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has seen strong growth in cloud services revenue, and the company announced earlier this month that it is building more data centers to meet the growing demand for cloud computing, driven in part by AI. It was announced that there was.

“Companies like SAP (SAP), Oracle, ServiceNow, Adobe, IBM (IBM), and Workday (WDAY) envision a future where AI replaces many of the workflows their core products are designed to support. ” said Stephen Messer.Co-founder of the Collective[i]genAI platform for B2B commerce sales.

“Salesforce is a shining example of a company that is struggling to adapt because of how much it has invested in existing business models that are challenged by AI,” Messer added.

Salesforce's generative AI technologies include Einstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant for CRM, and Einstein 1 Studio, a toolset that lets Salesforce users embed AI across their applications. Salesforce's technology partners include AWS, Anthropic, Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

“Despite their efforts, Intel (INTC), IBM, and Oracle have been relatively slow to adapt to AI innovation and application demands,” wrote digital transformation strategy expert Nick Qureshi in a recent report. “We are facing challenges,” he said.

Even Adobe, seen as a beneficiary of the AI ​​boom, endured its worst share price decline in 18 months on Friday as investors were underwhelmed by the company's timetable for generating meaningful revenue from the technology. . Adobe stock plunged 13.7% on Friday, its biggest single-day decline since September 15, 2022, when it fell 16.8%.

Read more: Adobe stock slides toward worst day in 18 months as AI story takes time

The companies that stand to benefit most from AI are those that not only invested early in AI research and development, but also successfully integrated AI technology into their products, services, and business models.

Established companies are also at the mercy of large customers who are in the early stages of co-piloting genAI. HP Inc. (HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) are at the mercy of the AI ​​PC and server supply chains, respectively.

Read more: Dell shares soar 19% in big quarter, driven by surge in AI server demand

“Long-established tech companies are being more cautious,” Pager Duty Chief Financial Officer Howard Wilson said in an interview. “Some companies have a risk appetite and are not as forward-looking.” “My own encounter with a CFO and his CIO is that they see the opportunity, but the AI ​​use cases require significant complexity and advanced changes to business applications.”

PitchBook AI analyst Brendan Burke believes the semiconductor company is the winner of genAI's expectations, led by NVIDIA's 242% share price increase over the past year.

Among chipmakers, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (up 98%) and Intel (up 46%) also saw rapid growth, Burke said.

He added that enterprise AI sales so far have been focused on search, IT support and customer support.

The question in Silicon Valley is who will pair up next in the AI ​​dating game. Many companies, including Google, IBM, and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), are furiously restructuring their workforces through large-scale layoffs and hiring in preparation for the transition to AI.

“IBM and Microsoft are perfectly positioned for our Watsonx and Copilot efforts, along with their deep relationships with the CIO Office,” Phil Fersht, founder and CEO of HFS Research, said in an email. said. “Salesforce should be in a good position; [is] We are currently pushing “AI sugar frosting” over anything made with real meat. SAP and Oracle “seem to be in denial that the world is changing,” he added. [are] We will stay true to our traditional business and hope this all blows over. ”

-John Swartz

