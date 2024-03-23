Google Chrome is getting bloated





Chrome is so popular that it has become virtually synonymous with web browsers. It's already common to refer to browser searches as “Google searches” in casual conversations. Google's search engine has grown well into its popularity, but its ever-growing list of features is starting to make things overly complicated, especially for a service that appeals to casual use.

I'm not saying these features aren't useful or make the service worse. The problem has to do with how some of the mechanics of Chrome prevent the experience from unnecessary convolutions. Here are the main examples of Google Chrome bloat and how it negatively affects your web surfing.

Related Google Chrome releases: What's new in each version All things changed in Chrome require central hub trim

First of all, Chrome's sidebar has a lot of features that don't work efficiently and bloat the browser with unnecessary duplication. For example, bookmarks can be managed both in the sidebar and in the section below the address bar. Most of the above options are duplicated in both locations, with the “Bookmark this page” option taking top priority. The same button is present in both the sidebar and address bar, and was probably added in both locations for user convenience. But why exist in both places when only one exists to serve the same purpose more efficiently?

Source: @Leopeva64/X

These additional items will not benefit or cause any harm to anyone if they are removed from the sidebar menu or fully integrated into the sidebar menu. Sidebars are a new way to interact with existing functionality, allowing you to access the same set of options from multiple locations. A sidebar might be more aesthetically pleasing and easier to navigate for some people, but Google needs to decide what interface it wants to have.

Grouping tabs Unnecessary includes

Tab grouping is a great example of an unnecessary feature in Chrome, allowing users to organize their tabs in a slightly different way than before. Tab groups bind multiple individual tabs under one renameable tab with options to customize colors and names. However, this process requires more clicks than creating a new Chrome window and provides the same level of configuration while leveraging the traditional visual design of web browsers. Grouping tabs is a great idea, but in the end it's just a very complicated way to accomplish something you can already do.

Image features Convenient but unsophisticated

Google Chrome's image capabilities are very impressive and often really useful. Users can discover the origins of images with Google Lens and convert existing images into her QR codes for distribution. However, these image features can be cumbersome and not intuitive to use. Google Lens opens a side menu that is not very space-optimized. That means you often have to awkwardly scroll through several original images that are useless.

Admittedly, this is primarily a desktop issue, since on mobile phones the UI above takes up the entire screen. So what's Google's excuse for a better interface on smaller screens? Implementing a larger side window or full-screen interface in a separate tab could make Google Lens less usable. There is a gender.

Poorly integrated features

Media controls in Chrome exist to give users more convenient control over music and video activity within the browser via a corner widget with basic commands like pause and skip. While the existence of this feature is good in principle, it doesn't take into account the design of the Chrome UI and, more specifically, how users can interact with apps very quickly. Corner widgets for skipping or pausing YouTube videos can save users some time, but[YouTube]Clicking on tabs and entering commands manually is just as fast and synergistic as the default way of navigating the browser, so it's just not worth it. .

Related Chrome may make it easier to exit full-screen mode on the desktop. No complicated key combinations, just hold down the Esc key.

Admittedly, this feature has some great perks, including screencasts and live captions, which you can access from anywhere in the app. However, anything that cannot be accessed with minimal effort will not be provided. Media controls need to be more distinctive and complementary to the environment in which they are placed. While more controls and features for running video content would be a great addition, you may want to work on integrating media consumption into your regular work or play that feels more comfortable in the browser. space.

Discover what you need to get out of the way

Although mobile-only at the time of this writing, the Discover feed is a convenient way to browse articles tailored to your interests. But it's clear that Google is using Discover as a way to entice users to spend more time in Chrome. Ideally, you want to stay on a website that is monetized with Google Ads. Google is rumored to be bringing the Discover feed to the desktop as well, and we hope the company stops there before then.

Related How to reset your Google Discover feed Get a fresh start with Google Discover today

As it stands, Chrome's Discover feed serves as a mediocre news feed that only further distracts from what Chrome is supposed to be. You may prefer browsing on your phone to kill time, but you may be distracted by more important tasks on your desktop. In keeping with the theme of this article, Chrome needs fewer features, not more. Discover shouldn't be on desktop in the first place, even though it could be disabled just like it is on mobile.

Let's simplify Chrome

To be fair, many of Chrome's features are extremely essential to a quality browsing experience, and no one would dream of getting rid of cross-device history, password syncing, and bookmarks. Even Chrome's inflexible pop-up blocker is important. These bloat issues won't completely turn people off, but that doesn't mean Google doesn't need to improve Chrome to restore efficiency without losing what makes it great. I think we can all agree that Chrome needs to get back to basics in how it approaches web browsing and break out the clutter that weighs down its quality features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-chrome-is-becoming-bloated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos