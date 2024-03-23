Europe DMA: Cloudy view from Athens





Greece has long been a digital laggard, but it is accelerating its digital transformation. Overregulation inspired by France and Germany must be avoided.

According to the EU Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), Greece still ranks second from bottom among the European Union's 28 countries in terms of overall digitalization, but it is improving. Half of the population has basic digital skills. High-speed broadband coverage is expanding. More than 90% of Greek companies have adopted a digital roadmap.

Regulation should not jeopardize this success. Small EU countries such as Greece need U.S. technology investment and do not share the same interests or potential as larger member states in developing alternative national digital champions.

Under the leadership of France and Germany, the EU has enacted a new set of digital rules centered on the Digital Markets Act. Targets include America's largest tech companies, from Apple to Microsoft. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has criticized the DMA for imposing penalties on U.S. companies that invest and maintain significant operations in the EU. China's digital giants could likely benefit.

The EU's determination to strengthen the legal framework governing large US tech companies is fair, but it remains an open question whether the new rules will help or harm Europe's competitiveness and innovation. There is. This is evidenced by the fact that the digital-level platforms of the United States do not exist in Europe. If the US digital giant leaves the Old Continent, will the EU be able to find an equivalent successor?

The concept of technological sovereignty or digital sovereignty reflects the EU's goal of achieving strategic autonomy in the digital. Brussels is concerned about the economic and social impact of non-EU technology companies, which would likely threaten EU nationals' control over their personal data and limit the growth of EU tech companies. In her 2020 State of the Union address, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU needed a common plan for a Digital Europe with clear goals for 2030, including connectivity, skills and digital public services. Stated.

Get the latest information

Sign up to receive regular emails and stay up to date on CEPA's work.

From Brussels' perspective, stricter European regulations are expected to force U.S. gatekeepers to adapt to a fair and balanced ecosystem. However, it is doubtful whether the EU will be able to achieve this goal. Research shows that DMAs are intended to harm consumers by eliminating market choice and potentially increasing the price of certain products. It is important to balance small businesses' dependence on internet giants with the enormous business opportunities those same small businesses could lose if their access to them was compromised.

The EU would benefit from figuring out how the DMA paves the way for new investments in information and communications technology research and development. America's big tech companies have some grounds to complain about being stigmatized. Online platforms invest heavily in research and development to innovate to attract and retain users.

Public debate over the DMA has been limited in Greece. Greek newspapers gave little coverage. The new rules will not directly affect Greek companies, which are on average smaller than the average EU company. Greek companies do not run the risk of being identified as gatekeepers.

But Greek startups should be concerned. According to research by Enterprise Greek, startups are concentrated in relatively less profitable sectors. Their primary operating model is business-to-business. The majority (71.5%) of profitable startups had revenues of less than his 50,000 in 2018. This was the lowest number among European countries.

A January 2020 National Bank of Greece report analyzed Greece's manufacturing industry and deemed supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to innovate as essential if Greece is to close the gap with other European countries. According to a 2020 EY survey, a majority of investors questioned, 38% (up from 25% in 2019), said investing in innovation and high technology is important for Greece.

It is in Greece's interest to monitor the DMA discussions and ensure that differences between the EU and the US are bridged. Greek SMEs and start-ups need strong transatlantic commerce and harmonized data flows. Greece can hardly play the role of mediator or facilitator, but Guice needs US investment in innovation.

George N. Tsogopoulos is a senior fellow at the Greek European Foreign Policy Foundation in Athens.

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Read more from Bandwidth

CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/europes-dma-the-cloudy-view-from-athens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos