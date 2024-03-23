Apple's iOS reigns supreme in the US, but Google Maps is the king of navigation apps.





Summary Google Maps is the king of navigation apps, with 70% of users using it to avoid speed traps. Waze, also owned by Google, came in second with 27% of users looking to avoid speed traps, while Apple Maps came in third with 25%. Waze topped both Google Maps and Apple Maps when it came to apps that users considered most effective at alerting them to speed traps.

When it comes to the most popular mobile phones in this country, Apple has a strong hold on the US market with the iPhone. The top seven mobile phones sold worldwide in 2023 were variations of Apple's flagship products, with iOS overtaking Android in late 2022, especially in the US. While Google isn't doing enough when it comes to competing to sell phones, there's one area where it still dominates the competition, especially when it comes to apps.

According to research conducted by MarketWatch, Google Maps is the most commonly used navigation app, with 70% of people using it to get directions when avoiding speed traps. By comparison, only 25 percent of such navigation app users prefer Apple Maps, and 27 percent of his Waze, another Google-owned app.

Specifically, the researchers set out to focus on driving behavior and speeding trends in the United States. They accidentally discovered that many navigation apps help alert users to speed traps. Approximately 34 percent of respondents claimed to have received a speed trap notification via the app in the past.

Respondents reported that Waze was most helpful for speed trap warnings, with data showing it was 30% more effective than Google Maps and 20% more effective than Apple Maps at this task. However, as shown below, among users of the three apps, those who used Google Maps to navigate were more likely to admit to driving over the speed limit.

Samsung also faces pressure from Apple

Google may have the upper hand when it comes to navigation apps, but it always seems to be playing catch-up with Apple. That said, Samsung isn't the only company. Samsung has also experienced considerable competition from his Apple products. Apple's iPhone sales have soared in recent years, although the company has 66% of the smartphone market share in South Korea, where it is based. For example, sales of the iPhone 15 series increased by 41.9% in the first month after its launch, compared to the figures for the iPhone 14 series. Although Apple's flagship products still command a fraction of the market share compared to Samsung, locals seem to welcome alternatives.

According to International Data Corporation statistics, Samsung has fallen to second place behind Apple in global smartphone market share in 2023, with the company's share remaining at just 194%. In an already crowded industry, these manufacturers will continue to feel pressure to outperform as Apple grows in appeal around the world.

