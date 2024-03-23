Apple warns that if Justice Department wins, it will set a 'dangerous precedent'





Apple faces a potentially existential legal challenge.

A lawsuit filed Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, along with 16 other attorneys general, accuses the company of numerous anticompetitive practices in achieving the iPhone's dominance in the U.S. smartphone market.

But Apple said the incident was “an existential threat to our existence” and would fundamentally change the technology company's ability to serve customers.

“If successful, it would impede our ability to develop the kind of technology people have come to expect from Apple at the intersection of hardware, software, and services,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider. “It would also set a dangerous precedent that would give governments more power over how people design technology.”

Apple has also been careful to distance itself from the legal crossfire faced by Microsoft in 1998. Then, as now, prosecutors argued that the tech giants were unfairly crowding out competitors in favor of their own products and services.

But the iPhone maker insists its walled garden is not designed solely for exclusive corporate benefit, but to provide customers with extremely high standards of privacy, security, and performance. doing.

In other words, widening the door is equivalent to lowering standards.

The Justice Department focused on five key areas in which it said Apple “delayed, degraded, or completely blocked” third-party competition: super apps, cloud streaming apps, messaging services, smart watches, and digital wallets. is guessing.

In each of these areas, Apple says it welcomes other companies' products and services as long as they protect user privacy and preserve the user experience. (Prosecutors have noted that Apple often demands high fees.)

The Microsoft settlement 20 years ago is widely credited with giving Apple the stepping stone it needed to grow into the behemoth it is today, and prosecutors are hoping for a similar galvanizing effect in this case. It has said.

Apple is less optimistic. They argue that losses would stifle innovation and further worsen the position of consumers.

