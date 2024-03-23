Apple halts brilliant Apple Watch Ultra innovation in new direction, reports say





Apple released the first Apple Watch with an OLED display in 2015. OLED was then rolled out to the latest iPhones, and in the weeks that followed, the idea was rolled out to the new iPad Pro as well. The future Apple Watch Ultra was expected to be the first Apple Watch to use microLED in its display, a technology known for its vibrancy, brightness, and shine. Alas, it looks like it's off the menu again.

The next Apple Watch Ultra may have a bright microLED display. But now it looks like… [+] abandoned.

David Phelan

In early March, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple canceled the microLED Apple Watch project, but a conflicting report was released soon after, calling the claims completely nonsense and subject to intense scrutiny. He said he couldn't stand it.

More from FORBES Apple makes another sudden U-turn for Apple Watch Ultra 3, reports By David Phelan

Now, another industry analyst has his say. Bloomberg's Mark Garman claims there was a long project to design the company's smartwatch display, which was supposed to be the company's first in-house screen.

Garman described the project as another expensive research and development initiative that was scrapped in recent weeks, around the same time the rumored Apple Car was completed.

Apple has always preferred to manufacture as many components in-house as possible. This means you have more control over the process, rather than being at the mercy of another manufacturer. Of course, as we regularly emphasize, Apple does not use off-the-shelf components, but it has significantly optimized them. However, creating the entire component allows complete customization.

As Garman points out, the company had high hopes for microLEDs, which are made from millions of tiny light-emitting diodes, and wanted to play a key role in their development. This technology reduces power consumption, reproduces colors more accurately, and enables thinner devices.

He also claims that microLED will be more widely adopted in the same way that OLED screens have made their way from the Watch to the iPhone. Eventually, he expects microLEDs to be included in everything from the Apple Watch to the iPhone to the Mac.

The first sign of trouble appears to have come when manufacturing partners recruited to sort mass production tasks announced that they had lost contracts related to micro-LED projects, such as AMS-Osram AG.

So is this the end of the road for microLED at Apple? Not necessarily. There is already one product using this technology. The Apple Vision Pro's twin eyepieces are microLED displays. A new report claims that Apple is considering potential new suppliers and processes, but new products are likely years away.

More from FORBES Apple iPad Pro 2024 release date: When will the new iPad be released By David Phelan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/03/23/apple-cancelled-brilliant-apple-watch-ultra-innovation-in-new-u-turn-report-says-apple-watch-ultra-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos