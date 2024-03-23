Paying with Google Wallet is becoming a pain, but Android 15 could fix it





Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR

Google Wallet requires you to unlock your phone for every contactless payment, regardless of the amount. Android 15 could bring back secure one-tap transactions with new features for secure preemptive authentication.

Google Wallet users, especially in Europe, are reporting changes to how they approve contactless payments. Unlike before, users must use their fingerprint or PIN to unlock their phone every time they tap to pay, regardless of the transaction amount.

9to5Google first reported that many European users were taking to Reddit to voice their dissatisfaction with this new payment flow. In some European countries, contactless payments have traditionally worked by setting spending limits, where transactions below a set amount do not require you to unlock your phone. While this change prioritizes security, it's understandable that it disrupts the previously smooth user experience where small purchases didn't require unlocking.

The situation in the United States is different. At this point, you typically need to unlock your phone for all transactions except for transportation payments. However, unlike the iPhone, which requires authentication for all payments, recent unlocks on Android may allow subsequent Google Wallet transactions to occur within a short period of time.

A recent update to Google Wallet's support materials hinted at a future change by stating that your credit or debit card will not be charged for retail payments unless you recently used a verification method. While some users may have already experienced this, this suggests that we may move to requiring authentication for all payments in the near future.

But for those who aren't ready to give up a seamless contactless payment experience, there is a silver lining. Android 15 may restore the convenience of seamless contactless payments while maintaining security standards.

The recently announced Android 15 Developer Preview 2 includes features that streamline NFC interactions. According to Google, the newly introduced API will allow Android devices to listen to NFC readers without immediately responding. This paves the way for preemptive authentication, which could enable secure one-tap transactions without authentication in certain scenarios.

Android 15 Developer Preview 2 is available for download for enthusiasts who want to overcome potential instability, but it's best to wait for the more stable Android 15 beta expected next month.

