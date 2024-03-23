Will Apple and Google's AI partnership pass regulators?





Written by John Swartz

The technology dream team of Apple and Alphabet Inc.'s Google has already drawn the ire of federal regulators in the past through multibillion-dollar search deals that led to Justice Department antitrust lawsuits and trials.

Could a new partnership between the two giants – this time over Google's Gemini artificial intelligence engine – prompt renewed investigations and prosecutions of illegal monopolies?

Opinions vary, given the lively nature of the debate and the actual details of the agreement. But any agreement, especially one involving AI, will likely attract the attention of federal and state legislators, the Biden administration, consumer privacy advocates, and government regulators.

Read more: Alphabet stock aims for best day of the year as Apple may use Google AI engine

The agreement between Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) essentially extends an online search partnership that generates regulatory scrutiny. Google reportedly paid Apple about $18 billion to make its search engine the default on iPhones in 2021.

Outgoing Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) warned that unless regulators intervene, Google will use its AI tools to expand and entrench its dominance in online search.

Google, for its part, argues that the deal with Apple benefits customers who consider its search engine to be the most accessible product. A judge is expected to rule on the case later this year.

Read more: Google faces formal antitrust charges from Justice Department

“For Apple, this provides the foundation and technology blueprint to double down on the AI ​​capabilities currently in development within Apple Park, making iPhone 16 a potentially groundbreaking iPhone release centered around AI capabilities. “This guarantees that,” said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. Memo to client on Monday.

Apple and Google did not comment on the Bloomberg report that broke the news.

At the very least, Justice Department officials are likely to consider the deal once it is announced. Apple will discuss its AI plans at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

“If this transaction is proprietary, there could be regulatory issues,” said Patrick Moorehead, principal analyst at Moore Insights and Strategy. “This deal will probably be scrutinized.”

Antitrust expert Aviel Garcia said the potential deal is “unlikely to receive regulatory scrutiny unless someone complains.”

“The FTC/DOJ may request information, but depending on how it's structured, I don't think regulatory approval is needed,” Garcia added.

Bloomberg reports that if Apple and Google team up on Gemini AI, the tool will enable Apple's iOS to perform tasks such as creating images and responding to written responses to user prompts. Google's AI could power more than 2 billion Apple devices.

Google recently disabled Gemini's image generation tool for generating photos of things like a female NHL player and an Asian woman dressed as a Nazi soldier, raising suspicions that Google had injected political bias into its chatbots. , and that alone is causing concern.

The potential AI partnership comes at a precarious time for Apple, which is walking a regulatory tightrope both in the U.S. and abroad.

The Justice Department is expected to sue Apple as soon as this month over the company's “walled garden” ecosystem that tightly ties together the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other products and services.

Read more: Department of Justice moves forward with antitrust case against Apple: Report

The investigation focuses on everything from the iPhone and Apple Watch's seamless integration to the company's digital payment system and Android's use of green text bubbles to distinguish between text messages and iMessage communications. However, this is nothing short of a full-scale investigation. Attacking Apple's $2.8 trillion “walled garden” to its core.

Earlier this month, the European Union fined Apple a hefty $1.95 billion for abusing its position in the music streaming app distribution market. This is the first fine against the iPhone maker and one of the largest ever imposed on a tech company. Apple stock fell 3% on the news.

Read more: EU's record Apple antitrust fine is just the beginning of this year's Big Tech regulatory crackdown

Further complicating matters, technology companies now also have to comply with EU digital market laws that hold ad tech giants accountable for the user data they collect and use in the European Union. The DMA came into effect on March 6th.

“For Apple, there's a missing horse in the GenAI game. Google provides the answer,” said Collective co-founder Stephen Messer.[i]It is a generative AI platform for business-to-business commercial sales, it said in an email.

“It will be interesting to see whether the combined mobile-first delivery strategy is considered anti-competitive by the Department of Justice,” Messer said. “Until that happens, this is a great move and will usher in the partnership strategies that traditional technology companies (offering distribution and cash) will need to engage with AI providers. It’s transforming the technology landscape.”

-John Swartz

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

03/23/24 0711ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240323241/will-an-apple-google-ai-partnership-get-past-regulators The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos