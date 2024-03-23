Google Fitbit's big week demo is serious, where's the dark theme?





Fitbit has been making a flurry of announcements and changes in recent weeks. I don't think they planned to be away that much, but I'm more hopeful than not to see a lot of activity. It begins with the name “Google Fitbit,” which, like “Google Nest,” cements the brand as part of Google. If Google Fitbit was always the plan, they really should have done it from the beginning instead of opting for the “Fitbit by Google” Band-Aid that has been shown to people for a while in terms of product packaging and marketing.

Personally, I'm curious whether the Fitbit logo of dots arranged in an arrow shape will remain, or whether Google's “G” will continue to be used like Pixel and Nest. I would argue that keeping the logo helps differentiate and differentiate Made by Google's various form factors.

Meanwhile, Google Store has finally started selling Fitbit accessories, after previously only offering smartwatches and trackers. This paves the way for direct integration and retirement of the fitbit.com storefront.

On the product side, Fitbit for Android is rolling out the ability to check stats from other services via Health Connect. While not as source-agnostic as Google Fit, this integration is the surest sign that the Fit app won't be in this world for long. In addition, there have been no new features or a complete overhaul of Material You in recent years. One thing Fitbit should consider introducing to his Fit is one of the last major additions to the service: a “Browse” tab. This is very easy and would be interesting as a dedicated tab for Fitbit.Future Health Connect solutions will do just that.[You]Just add it to your tab.

Meanwhile, Fitbit showed a redesign of its sleep stats page. A major revamp last fall updated most of the metrics in “Activity,” but everything else still uses the old design language, with some jarring inconsistencies. Similarly, an updated Health Metrics design is being considered, but my big hope here is that it will eventually become native. The current version is slow and slow to operate.

The biggest announcement was the Fitbit Labs update earlier this week. It's been previewed specifically alongside the Pixel Watch 2, but unfortunately there's no exact date beyond “later this year.” In October, Fitbit said it would arrive “early next year” and that Pixel smartphone owners would get “priority access.”

Either way, Fitbit said, “Imagine a future where you have access to an on-demand personal coach to guide you every day.” One of Fitbit Labs' features ended up being unbranded, but it's simply called Gemini within the Fitbit app. With it, you can conversationally ask questions about your data and discover patterns, correlations, and generated results. You can get a graph.

Personally, I think people respond more positively to notifications that are at least superficially personalized than the very generic “Walk Reminder” prompt. In fact, Fitbit is testing something called “Walkmate.”

Fitbit's upcoming feature roadmap ranges from advanced to basic. One of the basic things I want is a dark theme. Because it's unpleasant to open an app as soon as you wake up and see your sleep stats when you're still in bed. Fitbit announced in mid-October that this would become a reality. I really wish all apps that currently have a dark theme prioritized this basic user experience more.

