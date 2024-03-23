Google Wallet push continues with 30 new banks added in US





What you need to know Google added support for 30 US banks to the Google Wallet app in March, bringing the total number of supported banks to more than 5,000. The move follows around 100 new banks added to Google Wallet in December and January. Google's base of banks supported by Google Wallet will expand as the company plans to shut down Google Pay in the US.

Google Wallet is Google's primary digital banking and wallet app on Android, with new features added every month. The company previously announced that Google Pay will be officially shut down on June 4, 2024, at least in the US. Ahead of the forced transition, Google is ensuring that as many banks as possible are supported by Google Wallet. March will mean 30 new banks will be added to the Google Wallet app in the US.

Google is making steady progress in adding more supported banks to the Google Wallet app in the US. In January, 42 new banking institutions joined, and in December 2023, 44 banks joined. It is currently listed on the Google support page and was first spotted by Android Police. , there are 30 more newcomers to the Google Wallet app.

Below is the complete list of banks added to the Google Wallet app this month, including institutions in 14 US states. Users with these banks can now add digital bank cards to the Google Wallet app for Android.

AtoB Bank of Odessa (MO) Beach City Commercial Bank (CA) BFG Federal Credit Union (OH) Chillicothe State Bank (MO) Citizens Bank of Eldon (MO) Coastlife Credit Union (TX) Community Bank of Elwine (IA) CorePlus Federal Credit Union (Connecticut) First Farmers & Merchants Bank (Cannon Falls, Minn.) First Farmers & Merchants National Bank (Fairmont, Minn.) First Farmers & Merchants National Bank (Luverne, Minn.) First Farmers & Merchants National Bank ( First Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Grand Meadow (MN) First National Bank of Le Center (Minnesota) First State Bank (OH) Fortress Bank (IA) Lusitania Savings Bank (NJ) One Detroit Credit Union (MI) Pacific Postal Credit Union (CA) Pay by Extend Ravalli County Federation Credit Union (MT) Sidney State Bank (MI) Sixth Avenue Baptist Federation Credit Union (AL) SubZero / Avaya The Bank of Star Valley (WY) Waterfall Bank (FL) ) Windward Bank Xformative Payment Systems (New York)

You'll quickly find out that many of these banks are small and you may have never even heard of them before. In fact, six First Farmers & Merchants branches are among the 30 new banks added to Google Wallet in March. One reason for this is that nearly all major US banks already support Google Wallet. In total, more than 5,000 banks in the United States integrate with Google Wallet.

Still, it's important for Google to continue working with small local banks to get them onboarded to Google Wallet. Not everyone uses the big banks, so having these niche banks available is key to making Google Wallet more popular among Android users.

Beyond bank cards, Google is actively adding support for new features in the Google Wallet app. The company previously announced plans to add more US state IDs supported this year. Recently, Google made it possible to use Apple Wallet passes in the Google Wallet app.

