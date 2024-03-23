Silicon Valley leaders are turning to Las Vegas as an emerging technology hub





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) Las Vegas is certainly not known for its tech industry. That means it probably won't be confused with places like California's Silicon Valley or Austin, Texas.

But some local leaders say Las Vegas is making strides in technology.

“Ten years ago, if you asked people in the technology industry what they thought about the Las Vegas community, they would talk about gaming,” said Robert Rippey, executive director of UNLV’s Black Fire Innovation Hub. “They'll also say Las Vegas is very good at hospitality and entertainment. But what they didn't realize is that gaming companies are also a different type of company. They're technology companies; , a data company and a retail company.”

Southern Nevada has a very strong gaming industry, giving the region an advantage as the region's technology sector continues to grow, Rippey said.

Las Vegas technology companies like Switch and Plan A Technologies have made strides here in recent years, helping to change the narrative about the city.

“In Las Vegas, the weather is great, the tax environment is great. There's a certain ease of mobility here,” said Aaron Ezra, chairman of Plan A Technologies, a software engineering firm. “There's a lot to like about it. I think the city continues to make strides in attracting different types of businesses.”

Ezra should know. He came from California to build Plan A into what it is today, a company that does business with some of the Strip District's biggest companies.

“I don't think people realize how much technology goes into building a great gaming company,” Ezra said. “We have a lot of companies here in town that build not only games, but security systems, accounting systems, loyalty systems, and all the infrastructure that makes the gaming experience fun and seamless.”

Black Fire is home to dozens of companies with locations and products at the center.

This includes Piaggio Fast Forward, which develops robots. His one of Black Fire's prototypes is a device that follows a person wherever he goes, holding everything from groceries to essentials for a day at the beach or pool. It's a hands-free robot that can carry up to 40 pounds.

Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, is working to attract businesses to Southern Nevada. One of the biggest obstacles she faces, she says, is convincing the company's decision makers that Las Vegas is not just a place to visit, but also a place to put down roots.

“The challenge is that they immediately think of hospitality and games,” she says. “It’s really important to get people here and see all that our community has to offer.”

Mr. Quigley supported an initiative called “Locate Las Vegas,” a gathering of local business leaders that hosted many business owners during Super Bowl week. The goal was to sell the group on the idea of ​​moving to Las Vegas. Quigley says it was a success.

“I think we all expected maybe three of them to be here,” Quigley said. “I would be surprised if within 12 to 18 months we no longer see eight or nine of the companies that have some kind of presence here.”

Rippy said the foundation has been laid, but more needs to be done to promote Las Vegas to technology leaders.

“What will take us to the next level is access to investment capital, venture capital,” Rippy said. “That's Silicon Valley, and I would say they're starting to pay attention to what's going on here.”

