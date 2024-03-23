Which navigation app will win the competition?





Citymapper may not come pre-installed on Android smartphones like Google Maps, but it's a great alternative to Google's flagship mapping app. From public transport to safe walking routes, we provide the information you need to get around the city. It shares many of the great features of Google Maps, but it's a unique application that can provide even better service.

This guide details the similarities and differences between both apps so you can decide which one is best for you. Citymapper is available on the same platform as Google Maps, including WearOS smartwatches, so you can navigate without your phone.

Google Maps vs. Citymapper: Availability

Before downloading and trying Citymapper, check to see if it's available in your city. While Google Maps covers the world with varying degrees of accuracy, Citymapper focuses on quality rather than quantity.

Citymapper is available in 107 cities around the world. Europe accounts for the largest share, with 71 cities covered by Citymapper, and the US covers her 27 cities. Citymapper covers nine other cities around the world. A complete list of supported cities can be found on the Citymapper website.

Citymapper had some features locked behind a paywall. These features are currently free to use. Paying for a subscription simply removes the ads.

Google Maps vs. Citymapper: Navigation

Google Maps and Citymapper offer different navigation experiences. To make it easier to compare apps based on your preferred method of transportation, we've divided navigation tools into three categories: car, public transportation (taxi, e-bike, ride-sharing, etc.), and walking and biking.

Citymapper doesn't offer driving directions, so Google Maps is an easy winner here. If you need a navigation app to get directions in your car, consider Waze, Google's dedicated driving app. However, Citymapper shows traffic so you can see how busy the roads are before you set out.

public transport

Citymapper does not provide driving directions, but has strong support for local public transportation options. Enter your start and end points into the app and it will give you a detailed breakdown of all options from A to B. This includes the cost, estimated duration, and subsequent duration of the same service. Along the bottom of the screen, you can filter results by common factors such as speed, or valuable tips such as the option that requires the least amount of walking (ideal for wet weather). You can compare buses, trams, trains, etc. at a glance.

You can find the same information on Google Maps, but it's not as intuitive. There are fewer public transport options displayed and you have to go back and forth between screens to compare them.

Citymapper's strengths are even more apparent when using public transportation. The number of stops to your destination will be displayed and the estimated time of arrival will be updated in real time. We will notify you just before getting off.

When we used Citymapper in conjunction with Google Maps, we found that Citymapper contained more up-to-date information than Google Maps. Typically, Citymapper is the first to detect roadworks, delays, stop relocations, train cancellations, etc.

walking and cycling

If you enter a walking or biking route into Google Maps or Citymapper, it will give you a similar route and estimated time, at least on the surface. However, important differences make Citymapper the app of choice for these routes.

Citymapper offers great walking directions features that don't exist in Google Maps. Tapping on the “Main Roads'' option will guide you along major roads, which is great if you're walking at night and want to follow well-lit streets. In addition to this, Citymapper tends to provide more accurate directions, but not as much as Google Maps.

Citymapper now has more comprehensive cycling options. It offers three route options (quiet, regular, and fast) and displays location, estimated walking time, and city bike rental. Google Maps also shows bike rentals, but the options are limited.

Google Maps vs. Citymapper: Location information

Google Maps' comprehensive approach lets you search for places to eat, read reviews, check menus, get directions, and get there in minutes. Citymapper only provides directions. It doesn't show any information about the place you're trying to go to, not even the opening hours.

If you want to look up a destination, you'll have to use Google Maps or another app like Yelp. Citymapper falls short in this area. It's easy to set your destination without noticing changes in business hours.

Google Maps and Citymapper: useful features

Each app has unique features to help you get from A to B. While we can't list them all, here are the most notable and unique features of each app that we haven't covered yet.

city ​​mapper

Check out transit news, including strikes. Check the battery level of your electric scooter or bicycle. See a detailed breakdown of your travel data. Access digital versions of official maps.

google map

You can see a lot of scenery including satellite images. Street view. The timeline provides a detailed view of your past trips.Choose the app that's right for you

Citymapper focuses on public transportation, so while it's not a comprehensive travel solution like Google Maps, it does offer more accurate and extensive support for public transportation. If you're ready to give it a try, try these top tips and tricks to use Citymapper's best features.

