“Did you feel like this AI cares about you?” Startup unveils “Nursebot”

Medical startup Hippocratic AI is collaborating with California-based technology company NVIDIA to develop empathetic healthcare agents using artificial intelligence.

Described by Popular Science as a “nursebot,” this AI-powered agent will be able to converse and interact with patients, and perhaps even form an emotional connection.

“Voice-based digital agents powered by generative AI can usher in a prosperous era for healthcare, but only if the technology responds to patients in the same way that humans do,” said NVIDIA Healthcare. Vice President Kimberly Powell said in a press release. release. “This type of effort requires continuous innovation and close collaboration with companies like Hippocrates AI that develop cutting-edge solutions.”

Hippocratic AI is conducting research to determine how patients can better connect emotionally with AI agents, and the company shared some of its findings.

When asked, “Did you feel that this AI cared about you?'', 88.2% of the 1,002 certified nurses who played the role of patients answered “yes.'' When asked, “Are you comfortable confiding in this AI?'', 88.9% of nurses answered “Yes.''

AI healthcare agents significantly outperformed human nurses at detecting toxic over-the-counter drugs and other tasks.

Munjal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI, said, “Generative AI makes interactions with patients seamless, personalized, and conversational, but it takes , the speed of inference must be incredibly fast,” he said in the press. release.

“With the latest advances in LLM inference, speech synthesis, and speech recognition software, NVIDIA's technology stack is essential to achieving this speed and fluidity,” he continued. “We will continue to work with him and NVIDIA to hone our technology and expand the impact of our efforts to alleviate talent shortages while improving access, equity, and patient outcomes.”

