Google's VLOGGER AI model can generate video avatars from images. What could be the problem?





VLOGGER takes a single photo of someone and goes beyond previous types of “talking head” software to capture it in high fidelity and at various lengths, including precise facial expressions and body movements down to the blink of an eye. You can create clips.

Google

The artificial intelligence (AI) community has gotten very good at creating fake videos — just look at OpenAI's Sora, which featured a slick imaginary flythrough last month. You need to ask intelligent and practical questions. Should I stop doing all these videos?

OpenAI also announced a text-to-video model, and the results are surprising.see for yourself

This week, Google scholar Enric Corona and his colleagues answered, “Use the VLOGGER tool to control them.” VLOGGER can generate high-resolution videos of people talking based on a single photo. More importantly, VLOGGER can animate videos according to audio samples. This means the technology can animate videos as controlled human likenesses, or high-fidelity “avatars.”

All kinds of creations are possible with this tool. At the simplest level, Corona's team suggests that VLOGGERs could have a big impact on help desk avatars because artificially speaking humans that look more realistic can “develop empathy.” I am. They suggest that the technology could “enable entirely new use cases, including enhanced online communications, education, and personalized virtual assistants.”

VLOGGERs could also lead to a new frontier of deepfakes, which make statements and actions made by real people appear to be genuine. Corona's team will provide insight into the social impact of his VLOGGER in supplemental supporting materials. However, that material is not available on his GitHub page for the project. ZDNET contacted Corona for supporting documentation, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

ALSO: As AI agents become more prevalent, the risks will increase, say academics.

As explained in the official paper “VLOGGER: Multimodal Diffusion for Embodied Avatar Synthesis”, Corona's team aims to overcome the inaccuracies of state-of-the-art avatars. “Creating realistic videos of humans is still complex and ripe with artifacts,” Corona's team wrote.

The research team pointed out that existing video avatars often cut off the body and hands, leaving only the face visible. VLOGGER allows you to view your entire torso along with your hand movements. Other tools typically offer only basic lip syncing, with limited variation in facial expressions and poses. VLOGGER can produce “high-resolution videos of head and upper body movements” […] Featuring a wide variety of facial expressions and gestures, it is “the first approach to generating speaking and moving humans given audio input.”

As the research team explained, “It is precisely automation and behavioral realism that [are] What we aim to do with this research: VLOGGER is a complex facial and body movement level with audio and animated visual representations designed to support natural conversations with human users. A multimodal interface to embodied conversational agents, featuring an increase in . ”

Based on a single photo (left), VLOGGER software uses a process known as “diffusion” to predict which video frames (right) will accompany each moment of an audio file where someone is speaking, and then of video frames in high resolution. -Resolution quality.

Google

VLOGGER summarizes some of the latest trends in deep learning.

Multimodality aggregates many modes that AI tools can absorb and synthesize, such as text and audio, images and video.

Large language models such as OpenAI's GPT-4 allow you to use natural language as input to perform various types of actions, such as creating paragraphs of text, songs, or images.

Researchers have also recently discovered numerous ways to create realistic-looking images and videos by improving “spreading.” The term originates from molecular physics and refers to the way particles of matter move from being highly concentrated in a particular area to becoming more diffuse as temperature increases. By analogy, bits of digital information appear to be “spread out” to the extent that they become incoherent due to digital noise.

Related article: Beyond Gemini, open source AI has its own video tricks

With the rise of AI, noise is introduced into the image, the original image is reconstructed, and a neural network is trained to find the built rules. Diffusion is at the heart of the impressive image generation processes in Stable AI's Stable Diffusion and OpenAI's DALL-E. This is also how OpenAI creates smooth videos with Sora.

For VLOGGER, Corona's team trained a neural network to associate a speaker's audio with individual frames of that speaker's video. The team used yet another recent innovation, his Transformer, to combine a diffusion process that reconstructs video frames from audio.

Transformer uses attention methods to predict video frames based on frames that have occurred in the past, in combination with audio. By predicting actions, neural networks learn how to accurately render hand and body movements and facial expressions frame by frame, in sync with the audio.

The final step uses the predictions from the first neural network, followed by a second neural network that also uses diffusion to enhance the generation of high-resolution frames for the video. This second step is also the high water mark for the data.

Also: Generative AI fails this very common ability of human thinking

To create the high-resolution images, Corona's team compiled MENTOR, a dataset featuring 800,000 “identities” of videos of people talking. MENTOR consists of 2,200 hours of video, which the team says is the “largest dataset ever used in terms of identity and length” and more powerful than previous comparable datasets. even he claims to be 10 times larger.

The authors found that the process could be enhanced with a subsequent step called “fine-tuning.” Having already been “pre-trained” with MENTOR, sending a full-length video to her VLOGGER allows you to more realistically capture the idiosyncrasies of human head movements, such as blinking. “By fine-tuning the diffusion model with more data, VLOGGER learns how to better capture identity on monocular videos of subjects, for example when the reference image appears to have their eyes closed. Yes, the team calls this process “personalization.”

VLOGGER's neural net is a combination of two different neural nets. The first uses “masked attention” through transformers to predict what pauses will occur within a frame of the video based on the sound from the recorded audio signal of the speaker. Masu. The second neural network uses diffusion to generate a coherent sequence of video frames using body movement and facial cues from the first neural network.

Google

The larger point of this approach is that it couples the predictions within a single neural network with high-resolution images, and what makes VLOGGER so provocative is that the program, like Sora, simply generates videos. It's not just that. VLOGGER links that video to actions and expressions that you can control. Its lifelike video unfolds and can be manipulated like a puppet.

Related article: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveils next-generation 'Blackwell' chip family at GTC

“Our aim is to bridge the gap between recent video compositing efforts that can generate dynamic videos without controlling identity or pose, and controllable image generation methods,” says Corona's team. is writing.

VLOGGER can not only be a voice-driven avatar, but also potentially lead to editing features such as changing the speaking subject's mouth or eyes. For example, you can change a virtual person in a video that blinks a lot to blink only a little or not at all. You can also narrow your wide-mouthed speech to make more detailed lip movements.

Enabling a way to control high-definition video via audio cues, VLOGGER paves the way for operations such as changing the speaker's lip movements in each stretch of the video to be different from the original source video .

video blogger

Despite achieving new cutting-edge technology for simulating humans, the question the Corona team did not address is what the world should expect from misuse of the technology. It's easy to imagine a portrait of a politician saying absolutely devastating things about, say, impending nuclear war.

Perhaps the next step in this Avatar game will be a shockingly lifelike version of the Voight-Kampf test in Blade Runner that will allow society to tell which speakers are real and which are just deepfakes. It will be a neural network that will help you distinguish in this way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/googles-vlogger-ai-model-can-generate-video-avatars-from-images-what-could-go-wrong/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos