Platform engineering, API platforms and intelligent agents dominate innovation at KubeCon Paris





The excitement at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris over the past few weeks has been all about Kubernetes-based infrastructure for generative artificial intelligence. Steak, by contrast, was all about the platform.

I attend conferences like KubeCon to discover particularly innovative vendors who are pushing the boundaries of their respective technologies. Since this is SiliconANGLE's seventh article covering this major open source conference, my goal was to highlight vendors I haven't talked to before.

Here we introduce six such innovators and one former customer whose recent acquisitions make them deserving of a spot on this exclusive list.

Next-generation observability with intelligent agents

Observability is all about data, and wherever you find data these days, you can find large-scale language models or LLMs, the technology behind generative AI.

Most observability vendors have implemented LLM into their solutions to provide a convenient natural language chat interface, but it's not particularly innovative.

In contrast, Robusta Dev Ltd. uses LLM to implement observability-based intelligent agents. It is an autonomous software that can not only uncover the root cause of operational problems, but also take actions to remediate them.

Robust agents work on tasks iteratively and dynamically adjust as data changes. As a result, Robusta is particularly suited to solving dynamic cloud-native deployment problems.

In-house developer platform: two extremes

Platform engineering was a hot topic at KubeCon, second only to Buzz Meter's AI. Vendors use in-house developer platforms to support enterprise platform engineering efforts. However, the actual IDP products offered vary widely by vendor.

The central question is: How much input should the proposed IDP have? Is it better to let the customer decide how best to build and use the IDP, or should the IDP vendor share best practices with the platform? Is it better to infiltrate it?

An extreme example is MIA srl, also known as Mia-Platform. Mia-Platform provides a platform for building IDPs and allows Mia-Platform engineers to choose from a number of open source and commercial tools when building their own IDPs.

Second, Mia focuses on providing a consistent user interface and streamlining the developer experience throughout the software lifecycle. Mias' flexibility allows platform engineering teams to incorporate legacy tools as they modernize their infrastructure to cloud native.

At the other end of the spectrum is Kapeta Inc. Kapeta sells its own pre-built IDP for rapid deployment. Considering that other IDPs take years to implement, this highly opinionated approach has clear advantages. Unlike less opinionated products, Kapeta accelerates time to value.

Once platform engineers deploy the Kapeta platform, they can tune the tools they connect to through the Kapeta plugin architecture. In this way, Kapeta is able to balance the value of an IDP with a unique voice and the flexibility needed to tailor it to customer needs.

Enterprise Kubernetes Platform for Days 0, 1, and 2

Day 0 refers to the planning stage of a cloud-native infrastructure deployment. Considering the complexity of the Kubernetes ecosystem, even planning an attack can be a daunting task.

Day 1 refers to the initial deployment of Kubernetes and all associated add-ons, and day 2 refers to the full operation of multiple Kubernetes clusters, often in a hybrid multicloud environment.

Few vendors, other than those that have been in the market for a long time, have the wherewithal to support all three days. But DaoCloud Network Technology Co. Ltd. is in the deep end.

DaoCloud provides a layered enterprise Kubernetes platform solution. Provides a Day 0 platform that adds app store and application delivery capabilities to a cloud-native Community Edition foundation. These features include CI/CD pipelines and GitOps support.

In addition to this Day 0 offering, DaoClouds' advanced offerings add governance and observability for microservices. Full Enterprise Premium Edition is built on multicloud orchestration and real-time data services.

The result is an end-to-end cloud-native platform that can meet the needs of the most complex enterprise scenarios.

Next-generation API platform featuring GraphQL support

Previous generations of application programming interface gateways and management platforms handled API security and availability separately, leaving it up to the developers of the consuming applications to decide which APIs to access and when.

The current generation leverages the power of GraphQL to combine APIs and connect them to data graphs, allowing front-end developers to specify the data they need rather than a specific API.

Tyk Technologies Ltd. provides a universal data graph that integrates multiple APIs into a single GraphQL API endpoint. Tyk provides both an API gateway and a developer portal, leveraging an all-open source technology base to deliver high-performance API functionality.

Apollo Graph Inc. leverages GraphQL to implement API combinations like JOIN. It provides a query planner that operates in a manner similar to traditional relational database SQL interpreters, allowing developers to build business-centric APIs that abstract away the underlying application endpoints.

With this abstraction, Apollo gives front-end developers the ability to maintain the business context of the underlying data without having to deal with back-end API protocols and parameters.

An environment-centric approach to the Kubernetes application lifecycle

I worked briefly at Octopus Deploy Pty. Ltd. in its early days, and the company has grown so much over the last few years that it deserves to be featured in this article.

The latest vendor news is the acquisition of CodeFresh, Inc., a leading CI/CD platform provider and champion of the popular Argo open source CD tool.

Octopus Deploy puts CI/CD in the context of separate environments such as development, staging, and production. Each of these environments consists of elements in different clouds and may include different infrastructure components and Kubernetes clusters.

All of these details are abstracted away, allowing developers and DevOps engineers to move workloads from one environment to another without worrying about tedious details. Octopus also makes it very easy to roll back to a previous environment.

Octopus supports other environments in other situations, such as edge computing. At the edge, companies can define specific environments by geography (push this code to California) or business context (push this code to all refineries).

Kubernetes has crossed the chasm

Management thought leader Jeffrey Moore famously described the gulf between the early adopters of a particular technology and the initial majority of users. Early adopters are willing to experiment with immature technologies to gain the benefits of early movers. In contrast, the early majority just wants to get their work done.

KubeCon's 12,000+ audience was generally more interested in solving business problems than worrying about being a first mover. This is a clear sign that Kubernetes (and the more mature components of its ecosystem) is reaching early majority status.

For innovators like the vendors featured in this article, crossing this chasm raises the bar. Your product must clearly address a perceived company challenge or buyers won't bite. Let's get down to business.

Jason Bloomberg is a managing director at Intellyx. (Disclosure: Octopus Deploy is a former customer of Intellyx. The other organizations mentioned in this article are not customers of Intellyx. As is standard industry practice, the author's travel expenses to KubeCon are covered by CNCF. did.)

