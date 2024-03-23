If you watched certain YouTube videos, investigators asked Google for your data





If you've ever jokingly wondered if your search or browsing history might end up on some kind of list, your fears may be more than justified.

In currently unreleased court documents reviewed by Forbes, Google has revealed the names, addresses, and phone numbers of the YouTube accounts and IP addresses that watched some YouTube videos as part of a large-scale criminal investigation by federal investigators. , had been ordered to hand over user activity.

These videos were sent to a crypto laundering suspect under the username “elonmuskwhm” in an undercover operation. In a conversation with a Bitcoin trader, investigators sent him a link to a public YouTube tutorial on mapping using drones and augmented reality software, Forbes detailed. The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times, likely by thousands of users unrelated to the incident.

YouTube's parent company, Google, was ordered by federal investigators to secretly hand over all such viewer data from January 1, 2023 to January 8, 2023, but Forbes can confirm whether Google has complied. could not.

See also: Users can experience Google's AI search results without prompts

Privacy experts say the requirement to collect data is itself concerning. Federal investigators argue that the request is legally justified because the data is “relevant and material to ongoing criminal investigations, including providing identifying information about perpetrators.” cited the same justification used by other police departments. In a case in New Hampshire, police requested similar data during an investigation into a bomb threat he had streamed live on YouTube. The order specifically requested viewer count information at specific timestamps during the live broadcast.

“In response to the requests of all law enforcement agencies, we have created a new service designed to protect the privacy and constitutional rights of our users while supporting the critical work of law enforcement agencies,” Google spokesperson Matt Bryant said in a statement. We have a rigorous process in place,” he told Forbes. “We consider each request for legal validity as case law develops, and we oppose requests for user data that are too broad or inappropriate, including opposing some requests outright. We regularly push back against it.”

But privacy experts are concerned about what kind of precedent the court's order might set, citing First and Fourth Amendment protection concerns. “This is the latest chapter in a disturbing trend in which government agencies are increasingly converting search warrants into digital dragnets,” Albert Foxkahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Surveillance Project, told the magazine. “This is unconstitutional, it's horrible, and it happens every day.”

Advocates have urged Google to be more transparent about its data-sharing policies, citing concerns over years of public arrests of protesters and the growing criminalization of abortion across states. I asked for it.

In December, Google updated its privacy policy to allow users to store their location data directly on their devices instead of in the cloud, and shorten the retention period for such storage. The new policy also indirectly thwarted investigative workarounds that law enforcement agencies have long used. Authorities are using Google's location data to target suspects.

Google has been taken to court over these concerns over the past year, including two state Supreme Court cases challenging the constitutionality of keyword search warrants that force sites to hand over personal Internet search data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-ordered-to-hand-over-viewer-data-privacy-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos