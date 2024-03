Apple shares rose on Friday after falling on news that the Justice Department had begun a full antitrust case against the company.

Apple shares suffered their biggest decline since August, dropping more than 4% and wiping out $113 billion of the tech giant's value. As of Friday's market close, the company had recouped a small but significant (by Apple standards) $15 billion.

No wonder investors were spooked by the Justice Department lawsuit.

Apple has faced antitrust investigations in the past, but they were limited to the App Store. The new lawsuit focuses on virtually every part of Apple's business, DA Davidson managing director Gil Luria told Yahoo Finance in an interview Thursday.

The Justice Department cited not only Apple's iPhone and Apple Watch businesses, but also the company's control over services such as advertising, news subscriptions, and FaceTime. This could be a major drag on the company, William Kovačić, a law professor at George Washington University, told Bloomberg on Friday.

It's also no surprise that those fears have been alleviated, at least a little, for now.

Apple is not the only technology company to be investigated by regulators for antitrust violations. Google has been in an ongoing battle with the Justice Department over antitrust laws after losing a legal battle with Epic Games in December. Meta and Amazon have ongoing disputes with the Federal Trade Commission over similar concerns. Still, Meta, Amazon, and Google continue to rise in the stock market.

Needless to say, Apple's legal battles are long-running, so the lawsuits won't have an immediate impact on the company's business. Wedbush analysts told Business Insider that the lawsuit could be resolved within the next 12 to 18 months, although others put the timeline at three to five years. So investors should shake off the immediate shock from the lawsuit headlines and continue to wait and see as the lawsuit continues.

Doug Clinton, a managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance that investors will ultimately ignore the case and that all of the issues in the lawsuit are related to Apple's dominance in the smartphone market. He said that the changes would not be big enough to undermine Japan's superiority.

Tesla was out of luck

Tesla, a member of Apple's Magnificent Seven that shared its plight on Thursday, also suffered a different fate on Friday. Tesla stock continued to fall on news of production cuts in China. Tesla shares fell another 1.2% on Friday, after falling 1.6% the previous day. Tesla stock has fallen more than 30% since the beginning of the year, and new evidence suggests the Magnificent Seven may not be all that great, or at least some members should be removed from the All-Star team. It's a sign.

