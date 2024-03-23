Hackers discover how to open 3 million hotel keycard locks in seconds





When thousands of security researchers gather in Las Vegas every August for what has come to be known as Hacker Summer Camp, a back-to-back hacker conference between Black Hat and Defcon, some of them try their hand at hacking Las Vegas' infrastructure. Experimenting is a natural part of the city's array of elaborate casino and hospitality techniques. But at one private event in 2022, a select group of researchers were actually invited to hack a hotel room in Las Vegas, with a suite packed with laptops and cans of Red Bull to get rid of all the gadgets in the room. The competition was to find digital vulnerabilities. Connect the TV to his bedside VoIP phone.

One team of hackers spent their time focusing on perhaps the most sensitive technology of all: room door locks. Now, more than a year and a half later, they are finally revealing the results of their research. Researchers have discovered technology that allows intruders to open millions of hotel rooms around the world in seconds with just two taps.

Today, Ian Carroll, Lennert Wouters, and a team of other security researchers uncovered a hotel keycard hacking technique called Unsaflok. The technology is a collection of security vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to almost instantly open some models of Saflock-branded RFID-based keycard locks sold by Swiss lockmaker Dormacava. become. Saflok systems are installed in his 13,000 facilities in 131 countries and in his 3 million doors worldwide.

By exploiting weaknesses in both Dormakaba's encryption and the underlying RFID system used by Dormakaba, known as MIFARE Classic, Carroll and Wouters demonstrate how easy it is to open Saflok keycard locks. Did. Their method is to either book a room from a targeted hotel or take a key card out of a used box, read a specific code from that card with a $300 RFID reader/writer, and finally scan the two key cards. It starts by writing. themselves. These he simply taps two cards into the lock, the first card rewrites certain parts of the lock's data, and the second card opens the lock.

“Two light taps and the door opens,” said Waters, a researcher in the Computer Security and Industrial Cryptography Group at the University of Leuven in Belgium. And it works on every door in the hotel.

Video of researchers demonstrating rock hacking techniques. (The light pattern shown on the lock has been redacted at some point at the request of the researcher to avoid revealing details of the technology, which Dormakaba had agreed not to publish.) Video: Ian Carroll

Wouters and Carroll, independent security researchers and founders of the travel website Seats.aero, shared all the technical details of their hacking method with Dormakaba in November 2022. Dormakaba says they have been working since early last year to make hotels using Saflok aware that: It helps you find security flaws and fix or replace weak locks. Many of his Saflok systems sold over the past eight years do not require hardware replacement for each individual lock. Instead, hotels can simply update or replace their front desk management systems and have technicians perform a relatively quick reprogramming of each lock door by door.

Despite this, Wouters and Carroll said they were told by Dormakaba that as of this month, only 36% of installed Saflok had been updated. Given that locks are not connected to the internet and some older locks still require hardware upgrades, it could be at least many more months before a full fix is ​​released. They say that it is high. Some older installations may take several years.

We have worked closely with our partners to identify and implement immediate mitigations and long-term solutions to this vulnerability. Dorma Kaba wrote to WIRED in a statement, but did not provide details on what its immediate mitigation measures would be. All of our customers and partners take security very seriously and are confident that all reasonable steps will be taken to responsibly address this issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/saflok-hotel-lock-unsaflok-hack-technique/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos