Gemini AI for Google Messages looks like this





We know the Gemini-generated AI chatbot will soon be moving to Google Messages – Google told us so last month – and a newly published preview of how the feature will look and work I got some screenshots.

These screenshots, sourced from a code dig by the team at TheSpAndroid (via Android Authority), show Gemini generating images, pulling details from Google Maps, and suggesting snippets of code. I understand.

It also seems to pull the details from the connected Gmail account, and you need a Google account to use the chatbot. It won't work without a Google Account. The AI ​​bot doesn't seem to be configured to even work in group chats.

Gemini in Google Messages doesn't appear to be able to analyze images and respond to prompts about them, according to reports, but Google said in a statement to Android Authority that the feature is included.

limited availability

Enables image generation

Gemini for Google Messages works the same way as the web and Android apps, so there's no real surprise here. But it's interesting to see this technology built into the default messaging app on Google's mobile operating system.

It's not clear when we'll all be able to test this for ourselves, but based on this latest leak, it shouldn't be long. An official support page has already been set up for this feature that explains how to start interacting with the chatbot.

At least initially, this feature is limited to certain Android devices: Google Pixel 6 (or newer Pixel phones), Google Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 (or newer Samsung Galaxy phones), or any Samsung Galaxy. Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold.



All of this AI technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and you should be able to hear more about Gemini at Google I/O 2024 on May 14th. We also expect many AI talks from Apple at their event WWDC 2024. It should be held in June.

