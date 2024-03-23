Google stock may be at a crossroads (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





introduction

My previous article on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) was published in December 2023. At the time, I noted that Google's launch of Gemini, a large-scale language model for AI applications, was challenging “Microsoft's AI monopoly.” And in the medium term, it could boost Google's expected EPS numbers. My “Hold” rating was influenced by (in my opinion) the underwhelming GCP and the stock's relatively high valuation. This theory is old enough, as the stock has underperformed the broader market by 490 basis points over the past three months.

Seeking Alpha, the author's previous article on Google stock

In addition to the new financial report for Q4 and fiscal year 2023 that Google was able to release after my previous article, there is also other very important news that could determine the future price movement of the stock. There were several. So today I decided to update my paper on companies.

Financial and corporate trends for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Google reported a 15% year-over-year increase in consolidated net revenue ($72.3 billion), driven primarily by an 11% increase in advertising revenue, for a total of $65.5 billion (or more than 90% of the total). Ta. This growth was driven by a 13% increase in search ads and a 16% increase in YouTube ads (both year-over-year), primarily due to strength in the retail sector. Google Cloud also showed significant improvement, reporting 26% year-over-year revenue growth. The Subscription Platforms and Devices segment also posted notable revenue growth of 23%. Thanks to last quarter's strong numbers, the company's overall results for the year also exceeded Wall Street analysts' expectations.

Google's 10-K, Seeking Alpha, Author's Note

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company reported a 37.11% increase in operating income to $24.9 billion and an expansion of its operating margin to 28.85%, and also saw some operational efficiency. As a result, full-year EBIT was $88.2 billion, an 8.3% year-on-year growth, and margin expansion of 224 basis points (28.7% from 26.46%). This is pretty solid in my opinion. Google's 2023 diluted earnings per share will be $5.8, an increase of 27.2% compared to 2022, a logical continuation of EBIT growth.

Older readers of mine may remember my article from last year about layoffs at Google and their positive impact on the company's profits over time. In early 2024, the company didn't stop there, announcing further job cuts in January – this time at Google X (where space elevators, robotics projects, and the infamous self-driving car are being developed). Analysts at Argus Research make an interesting point in a recent research report (proprietary source). That's because Google CFO Ruth Porat added chief investment officer (CIO) to his title last year, and spending on Alphabet's “moonshot” projects appears to be under control. is. I also agree with this opinion. That's because corporate spending has improved significantly over the past six months, as evidenced by the trajectory of Google's profit margins.

One of Google's biggest strengths is its balance sheet, which has about $111 billion in cash and investments. Over the past 10 years, the company has not had a period of negative cash flow from operations (also known as the “CFO”, not to be confused with CFO Ruth Porat). Instead, his CAGR for CFO is 16% (from 2014 to 2023), which is pretty solid. We also see that the share count has declined by ~3% over the past 12 months, which in my view more than offsets the dividend shortfall. I believe Google will continue to buy back its own shares from the market, thereby supporting its stock price and rewarding its shareholders. Additionally, if I were at the top of Alphabet, I would consider starting quarterly dividend payments. That would only make Google more attractive to potential investors looking for income.

However, there are a few things that are a little concerning (we haven't talked about the company's valuation yet).

First, the European Union's new regulation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), came into force in March 2024. Simply put, the DMA “prescribes what digital industry leaders, referred to as gatekeepers, can and cannot do based on what is considered fair” or unfair business practices. ” According to recent research from Barclays (proprietary sources), Google appears to be rolling out the selection screen to all users (not just new phones). As alternative browsers (other than Safari and Chrome) grow in popularity, Brave's download dynamics are likely to apply to other browsers as well.

From recent Barclays research (proprietary source)

Barclays analysts say the impact is unlikely to be large-scale, but it does come with some uncertainty.

Second, as the authors of The Market Ear newsletter pointed out a few days ago (own source), Gemini has become a real PR disaster for Google. It would be hard to agree with this, since only a lazy person would not discuss the “technological backwardness” of Google's ChatGPT. But I don't think that's backwardness per se, and I tend to agree with former Google Ventures partner Shaun Maguire. He linked Gemini's failure to a culture that overly supports his DEI principles.

The Google Geminis fiasco revealed to the world in a very visible way just how broken Google's culture is. But what happened was not a one-off event. It was a symptom of a larger cultural phenomenon that had taken over the company over the years.

Source: Words by Sean Maguire, thefp.com

Negative feelings towards Gemini can harm future growth in this area. Furthermore, Google's search market share, although still accounting for more than 90% of the total market, has gradually stagnated, and I believe this is likely to continue.

BofA (proprietary source)

But there are some very positive things to say about Google (aside from its strong financial profile). According to Bloomberg, Apple (AAPL) is in talks to use Google's Gemini for its iPhone's AI capabilities. This news not only shows Apple's inability to deal with his AI revolution on its own, but also tells Google's shareholders (and the market in general) that Gemini isn't that bad from a technology perspective. It is also a signal that it may be possible.

In general, if you add up all the positive and negative aspects of a company's development, you will find that the positives outweigh the positives. However, what is the evaluation of GOOG?

Google stock valuation updates

As far as I can see, Google's FCF yield of 3.61% makes this stock undervalued by about 50% compared to the average “Magnificent 7” stock.

YCharts, Author's Note

But is a 3.62% FCF yield reasonable for Google stock? From a historical perspective, this rate is a little too low. In other words, the stock may be slightly overvalued at the moment. However, when compared to other megacaps, this FCF yield looks well above average. So who should we believe?

Let's create a simple DCF model to investigate this. Let's assume that the current consensus estimates for revenue growth are approximately accurate. Additionally, we believe Google's revenue will grow slightly above today's consensus over the past three-year forecast period. Also, despite the cyclical nature of the business, we expect Google to gradually reach its EBIT margin of 32% by 2026 and maintain this high level until the end of the model forecast. Management's words also suggest that the company plans to spend more on capital expenditures. This is to be expected given the longevity of the industry's disruptive innovation. So your first input will be:

FinChat, Author's Note

With a cost of debt of 4%, a risk-free interest rate of 4.25%, and an industry accepted MRP of 5%, the WACC is 9.4%.

FinChat, Author's Note

For a company's terminal value, we recommend using two options simultaneously: Gordon's “g” rate and EV/FCF exit multiple. The first option assumes that Google's business grows at an annual growth rate of 5% (“forever”). The second option assumes that his EV/FCF in GOOG is 25x at the end of the previous prediction. Year.

So, considering all this information, Google stock has about a fair value as of today.

FinChat, Author's Note

conclusion

To me, Google stock is at a crossroads. Meanwhile, the company's financial position continues to recover and has improved dramatically in recent days, increasing confidence that further share buybacks can be expected. On the other hand, I am concerned about the potential negative effects of new regulations in Europe, which could spread around the world and negatively impact Google's profit margins. There is also a risk that despite Apple's choice, Gemini may not be able to really compete with other his LLM models that are growing by leaps and bounds around the world. Although Google is becoming a cash cow, the market is still paving the way for the company's tremendous growth. Look at the BofA graph. Google's leading value multiple is expected to lose almost half of its value by the end of 2026.

BofA (proprietary source)

The multiple contractions that are priced in today look crazy. But even if we take the relatively generous consensus estimate and do the math for Google's future, the price target remains the same as today, with no upside.

For Google to emerge from its current crossroads and have significant (or at least substantial) upside potential, it will need to show qualitative improvement in its competition with other AI rivals. Unless otherwise, I remain neutral on the stock. In other words, Google stock is on hold.

thank you for reading!

