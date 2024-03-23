



Welcome to Gizmodos' March Madness Bracket Challenge to name the best app of all time! Flashlight remains an unstoppable force, taking out Evernote in yesterday's contest with over 66% of the votes. Today, there are two apps that have gotten a lot of love so far, but one has to go.

You can read all about the selection criteria for this historic competition here. Check out the full list of contestants embedded below. And as always, if you think we've missed your favorite app, give us a shout in the comments section. Now, let's introduce today's contestants.

No Google AI search, so no need to learn about the benefits of slavery

Here's what I said about Google Earth in the first round:

When web-based Google Earth was launched in 2001, everyone around the world felt like an enemy of the state had handed them the keys to a satellite network directly. The ability to start in space, select a location on Earth, and zoom in to road level was amazing. Users like me immediately went searching for my home and experienced the unpleasant feeling of being watched.

Google Earth's mobile app makes all of this even more satisfying with its touchscreen interface, and the app has improved over the years. The addition of street view, 3D imagery, underwater zoom capabilities, and tons of Easter eggs made Google Earth a very robust app that is still free and available to everyone. This is certainly one of the best examples of big technology companies creating a public good simply because they can.

And here's what we wrote about HQ Trivia:

HQ Trivia brought game shows into the modern world when it launched in 2017. Everyone was using the internet to give them the option to do what they wanted, whenever they wanted, and HQ Trivia brought people together and gave them a promise.

Open the app every night at 9pm to enter a trivia contest with prizes up to $400,000 at stake. The questions become increasingly difficult, and if you get even one wrong, you're out. it was fun. It was a phenomenon. The most popular host, Scott His Trivia Dad Dylogowski, became a minor celebrity until he stepped down in 2019. And the app steadily died out without him. It's not officially closed, they just stopped holding shows. There were no hard feelings and it was good while it lasted.

So what is it, dear reader? Is Google Earth simply too big, or do you like your HQ Trivia memories enough to move on to the next round?

Here are the candidates. Choose a fighter.Graphics: Vicky Reta

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 1

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 2

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 3

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 4

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 5

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 6

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 7

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 8

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 9

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 10

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 11

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 12

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 13

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 14

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 15

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 16

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 17

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 18

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 19

Best app ever: March Madness Bracket Day 20

Best app ever: March Madness Bracket Day 21

Best App Ever: March Madness Bracket Day 22

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/the-greatest-app-of-all-time-google-earth-hq-trivia-1851360968 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos