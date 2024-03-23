Ultra Ethernet gains momentum as tech giants join AI and HPC network innovations





Future-proof: Ultra Ethernet means optimizing Ethernet for high performance in AI and HPC networking, providing a comprehensive architecture that exceeds the capabilities of today's specialized technologies.

As data centers continue to evolve and the push toward AI becomes more ubiquitous, tech companies are rushing to join the Ultra Ethernet Consortium, which was launched last summer under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. UEC is focused on enhancing Ethernet to meet the low-latency and high-bandwidth requirements of advanced AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, making Ethernet a competitive alternative to other high-performance networking technologies. I use it as a means.

Since November 2023, when the Ultra Ethernet Consortium began accepting new members, 45 new members have joined the Ultra Ethernet Consortium. This highlights the industry demand for a complete Ethernet-based communications stack architecture for high-performance networking. The interest from all of these technology companies highlights the need that UEC is meeting in the industry, said J. Metz, Chairman of the UEC Steering Committee.

UEC's membership, which initially consisted of 10 management members, has rapidly grown fivefold in recent months and now stands at 55 members. Founding members are AMD, Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Eviden, HPE, Intel, Meta, and Microsoft. New entrants to this group include Baidu, Dell, Huawei, IBM, Nokia, Lenovo, Supermicro, and Tencent.

Since its founding last year, the Ultra Ethernet Consortium has built a fairly deep talent bench. A total of 715 industry experts work in his eight working groups: Physical Layer, Link Layer, Transport Layer, Software Layer, Storage, Compliance, Management, Performance and Debug.

UEC has demonstrated that many large clusters, including hyperscale deployments of GPUs used for AI training, are already using Ethernet, with significant benefits including a broad multi-vendor ecosystem of interoperable Ethernet switches, NICs, cables, and transceivers. It points out that it is running on an IP-based network. , a proven history of optical, management tools and software, routing scale for IP networks, and the established IEEE Ethernet standard.

“These benefits will become a make-or-break requirement, and we expect Ethernet networks to increasingly dominate AI and HPC workloads of all sizes in the future.”

UEC wants to minimize changes to the communications stack while maintaining and promoting Ethernet interoperability. To do so, we develop specifications, API interfaces, and source code to define protocols, electrical and optical signal characteristics, link-level and end-to-end network transport protocols and management mechanisms, software, storage, and security structures. I am.

In short, we want to optimize AI and HPC workloads by modernizing remote direct memory access (RDMA) operations over Ethernet. It promotes replacing the traditional RoCE protocol with UltraEthernet Transport, an open protocol specification designed to run over IP and Ethernet.

The industry will soon know exactly what UEC has been developing. Work on this specification is progressing on a very aggressive schedule, with version 1.0 expected to be released by the third quarter of 2024.

