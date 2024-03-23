Justice Department targets Apple's iPhone empire





The complaint says that the popularization of the iPod and iTunes on Windows, in part due to successful antitrust enforcement actions against Microsoft, contributed to the development and success of Apple's next flagship product, the iPhone. However, after the launch of the iPhone, Apple began to suppress the development of cross-platform technologies on his iPhone, just as Microsoft tried to suppress the development of cross-platform technologies on Windows.

Part of that advantage is due to the App Store, which allows iPhone users to install a variety of apps from third-party developers on their devices. For the overwhelming majority of iPhone owners, the App Store is the only means by which these programs can be downloaded. The government says Apple exercises near-dictatorial power over developers who want to distribute apps through the App Store, largely through contractual terms and a lack of alternatives. According to the complaint, the company also collects large fees for each transaction at its stores, known as monopoly rents.

As Apple exercised control over app distribution and creation, the government argued, it slowed down its own iPhone innovations and extracted more revenue and profits from existing customers through subscriptions, advertising, and cloud services. These services increase the cost of switching from your iPhone to another smartphone. Many of these services, including proprietary games, cloud storage, and news services, are exclusive to the Apple ecosystem, causing significant friction for iPhone users who try to use alternative services on another smartphone.

