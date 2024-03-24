How to make Google Gemini's AI responses more accurate





Almost all generative AI chatbots allow you to press an icon and rephrase the entire response in seconds. This is very useful considering that most language models still suffer from “hallucinations” and confidently provide information that is counterfactual. Being able to iterate over the entire output is a convenient solution, but sometimes you only need to adjust a small portion of the response.

In a recent release update of Gemini AI, Google addressed this concern and implemented an efficient way to modify bits of the generated response. At the moment, this feature only works in English and is very easy to use.

Access the Gemini AI web app in your browser. Type your prompts and Gemini will create a response for you. Instead of changing the entire reply, just use your mouse to highlight a portion of the text. You should see a pencil icon just below the highlighted text. Click on it and you will see four options: Regenerate, Shorter, Longer, and Remove. Selecting one of these quick actions allows you to modify or replace specified sections of the response. To make further adjustments to the highlighted section,[プロンプトを使用して変更]Start typing in the text box and press Enter.

This should allow you to modify Gemini AI's response and keep iterating until it provides the best solution. Chatbots typically overdeliver on the first few prompt changes, but eventually you find they do what you ask.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.slashgear.com/1542434/how-to-make-google-gemini-ai-responses-more-precise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos