Great deal: Amazon cuts prices on unlocked Samsung, Motorola and Google phones





Amazon is holding its annual Big Spring Sale and is also offering big discounts on unlocked phones and some tablets. We've picked out models from Samsung, Google, and Motorola with special looks from OnePlus.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you'll save $150 on both 256 GB and 512 GB storage capacities. Although the price is still over $1,000, this phone will be supported for his 7 years, so if you spend the money now you won't have to think about buying another phone until the 2030s.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is also $150 off, so even the 512GB model is less than $1,000. Seven years from now, you'll still be grateful for the extra storage.

Alternatively, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for the exact same price. Is it time to go for a foldable model? The next generation Z model will be available by the start of the Olympics, but it will be quite a while before it hits these prices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 comes with a $300 discount, but it's still pretty expensive. Note that unlike the 2024 S flagship, the 2023 Z series is only promised 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches (already a year old). Also, both use last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Alternatively, you can buy the foldable model for $500, although it's only the Motorola razr (2023). Not to get too disappointed, the 6.9 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display is great, but the small outer cover display is limiting. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 isn't perfect either, but it's the only foldable product at this price in the US.

The Motorola razr+ (2023) has a much more usable 3.6 cover display and runs on the more powerful (but much older) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. However, it's $150 cheaper than the Z Flip5.

Apart from the foldable model, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is an alternative to the Galaxy S24 model. It has a 6.7 LTPO display, but the resolution is not QHD+. The 50MP main has a large 1/1.31 sensor, and there's a 5x periscope with a 48MP sensor and a 48MP ultrawide. Tensor G3 isn't perfect, but it's much better than previous versions.

$750 might be too much to spend on a Pixel that will be replaced later this year. But what about the tiny Google Pixel 8 for $500? It has a 6.2 display and is smaller than most Androids. It doesn't have a telephoto camera (the ultra-wide camera is only 12MP), but it still has a competent camera overall. Both Pixel 8 models are supported for seven years, so that $500 is a significant amount.

Or you can buy the Google Pixel 7a for $125 off. It uses an older Tensor G2 chipset, a 90Hz 6.1 display, wireless charging (7.5W only, but still), and software support is limited to three OS updates and five years of patches. Still, this is a pure Google experience for less than $400.

But wait a minute. The OnePlus 12R costs $500 for the base 8/128GB model, but Amazon is offering a $100 gift card. That's essentially the same price as the Pixel 7a, but with a 6.78 LTPO 120Hz display (1,265 x 2,780 pixels) and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 90W wired charging is also impressive. OxygenOS has been updated three times and the phone has four years of security patches. If you want, you can get double the RAM and storage (16/256GB) for an additional $100.

Alternatively, the Moto Edge (2023) is $350. This price includes a 6.6 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 7030, 50+13MP camera, and a 4,400mAh battery with fast 68W wired charging and typical 15W wireless charging.

An inexpensive 5G connectivity offering from Motorola is the Moto G Power 5G (thanks to the Dimensity 930 chipset). The phone is equipped with an IPS LCD, 6.5 120Hz FHD+, a solitary 50MP camera on the back, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired-only slow charging.

If cheap 5G is on your shopping list, don't sleep on the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. The 6.5 FHD+ display is a 120Hz OLED panel with a 50MP main as well as a basic 5MP ultra-wide camera. However, although the Dimensity 6100+ is slow, the 25W charging on the 5,000mAh battery is fast. Both the Moto and A15 have a microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the Moto also has more storage as standard and stereo speakers.

You might be better off spending the extra $65 and buying the Samsung Galaxy A25 instead. It is equipped with a faster chipset Exynos 1280 that is capable of his 4K video recording with 50MP main. The ultra-wide angle also increases to 8MP. However, the rest is almost the same as his A15 5G.

Finish this with some tablets. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is in a mid-range position, and current discounts make the basic FE model quite affordable. However, it doesn't just come with 6GB of RAM. For an additional $70, you can get 2 gigs and double the storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ starts with 8GB of RAM, but the base model also costs $500. Both tablets have 90Hz IPS LCDs, rated at 10.9 for the Small version and 12.4 for the Plus, but are otherwise nearly identical. The larger tablet also has a larger battery, of course, at 10,090mAh versus 8,000mAh. Note that this generation has full IP68 dust and water resistance (not present on the S7 FE model).

However, the Google Pixel Tablet also has a 10.95 IPS LCD, but only with a 60Hz refresh rate. It's a bigger issue with the older Tensor G2, but since this tablet mostly resides in the included speaker dock as a kind of smart display, battery life isn't much of a concern.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a solid product that costs less than $200. It has 11 90Hz LCDs, quad speakers, and a 7,040mAh battery. The Snapdragon 695 isn't very fast, but I didn't expect much more at this price point. That said, it's well worth the extra $50 for the higher spec version to get more storage, but 8GB of RAM is a huge upgrade.

We may receive a commission from qualifying sales.

