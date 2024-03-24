What Apple's antitrust lawsuit means for Google and Android





The U.S. Department of Justice and the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia have ruled that technology giants are illegally operating in the smartphone market. sued Apple for operating a monopoly.

Similar lawsuits against Alphabet (Google) and Amazon are also underway, and as you can imagine, this lawsuit is polarizing the Internet just like the previous one. It seems like everyone has a favorite tech brand.

It's important to note that this is a US-only story and has nothing to do with Apple's business in other countries. As we saw when the EU went after Apple and made changes that only affected products sold within the EU, the outcome of this trial will only affect businesses conducted in the US.

That said, in its complaint against Apple, the company alleges:

Degrading and weakening cross-platform messaging apps and competing smartphones, including by introducing intentional incompatibilities that prevent Android users from seamlessly sending messages to iPhone users. It makes it difficult for U.S. app developers to list “super apps” with a wide range of features and functionality. Make it easier for consumers to switch from one phone manufacturer to another Block cloud gaming services on the iPhone by historically refusing to list cloud gaming apps in the Apple App Store do. Cloud gaming allows consumers to seamlessly stream and play video games across a variety of devices, regardless of phone hardware. If a consumer tries to use a third-party cross-platform smartwatch with her iPhone, it will limit basic functionality. He limits digital wallet competitors by allowing only Apple Wallet to access the iPhone's “tap to pay” feature.

Much of this list sounds like it came directly from angry users on the Android subreddit, leading to people tripping over themselves trying to defend Apple. However, it's important to know a few things about the word “exclusive” in this context. Because it's not what you think it is.

The Ministry of Justice mentioned this in a press conference. The Supreme Court defines monopoly power as “the power to control prices or eliminate competition.” As stated in the complaint, Apple has power in the smartphone market. The Department of Justice notes that while having monopoly power does not necessarily violate antitrust laws in and of itself, “a company engages in exclusive conduct not because it has a superior product or superior business acumen. “Obtaining or maintaining a monopoly by “obtaining or maintaining a monopoly'' violates antitrust law.

Just as the Justice Department claims that Google abused its monopoly power in search, it also claims that Apple did just that. Therefore, the Department of Justice must prosecute.

Forget about green bubbles and Apple Watch prices for a second. Companies that can use their influence to suppress competition rather than simply offering a better product are bad for business. It would be bad if Google did that. It's no good if Amazon does it. It's just as bad when Apple does it. Even if there are signs of illegal activity, you should investigate and, if necessary, take legal action.

What does this mean for me?

This isn't about companies like Google or Android. It's about Apple.

However, I feel like that's pretty much the case. The important thing to remember is that the Department of Justice isn't doing this to make iMessage work on Android or to allow iPhone users to use the Pixel Watch. As it happens, Android is the only competitor in these areas, so a “level playing field” in the US smartphone market means benefits for Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

The Justice Department has the daunting task of holding all tech companies to certain standards, which is why Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and now Apple are at loggerheads over antitrust law. I understand. It doesn't matter whether you think it's doing a good job of leveling the playing field. Governments need to enforce existing laws and help shape new ones.

In some cases, the company you like may end up being challenged in court. Sometimes it's a company you don't like. But in both cases, you have benefits.

If the Justice Department gets its way (which is doubtful), Apple will be forced to better integrate iMessage with accepted standards and make more efforts to allow third-party smartwatches on the platform. There will be fewer obstacles to transitioning from iOS to Android. None of those things may happen. It's still a benefit to the consumer.

No single company should have an insurmountable advantage in the consumer market unless there is a reason that the product it sells is better in every way. And even if they do, they cannot use their advantage to drive competitors out of business. No, anecdotal evidence is not important. Just because you like something doesn't mean everyone will.

Great artists steal. You've probably heard it before, and whether you want to admit it or not, it's true. Smartphone software is the epitome of this term. Samsung, Google, and Apple have been putting out ideas for years, and in the end, we are the beneficiaries. Do you enjoy using your cell phone? If so, thank you Palm and BlackBerry.

When a company is allowed to abuse its market position and destroy competition, we are the ones who suffer. Apple isn't going to thank BlackBerry for his iMessage, and Google isn't going to thank his hardware partners for his 50% of Android's functionality, but without them we wouldn't be here. Probably.

Being able to eliminate business rivals for our own benefit is against the law, and seeing an investigation like this should be welcomed, even if it's your favorite company.

