13 free online technology courses run by universities

Think you need a trust fund to study at an Ivy League university? Think again! If you look at this list of courses, you'll see that you can take them for free from the comfort of your own home.

Harvard University and prestigious universities such as MIT, Stanford, Oxford, and Cambridge regularly offer free online courses. There's a pretty decent variety. Topics range from starting your own technology business to the basics of AI.

We've put together some programs to help you get a free education at not-so-free universities.

entrepreneurship

There are many courses aimed at people who want to learn about business, management, and innovation.

For example, there is a program run by Harvard University that specializes in doing business in emerging economies.

MIT offers a six-step course on how to start a technology company, taught by experienced businessmen. For now, the course is archived, but future dates will be announced, so keep this in mind if this is of interest to you.

Another MIT offering currently accepting enrollments is this course on supply chain analysis. Ideal for business leaders who want to understand statistics and analysis.

This isn't strictly an entrepreneurship course, but it's certainly worth mentioning. A Harvard University course on how to negotiate salary is very doable and can prove to be extremely valuable. The best part? It only takes 15 minutes.

A.I.

Harvard University offers an introductory course on AI using Python. Previous Python experience is required to take this course. This is a self-paced, project-based course aimed at enabling learners to incorporate AI concepts such as machine learning and his LLM into his Python programs. Registration closes today (March 22nd), so be quick.

Through its Coursera platform, Stanford University offers machine learning courses for beginners that promise to develop skills in logical regression, artificial neural networks, decision trees, recommender systems, and more. The course itself is free, but there is a fee to earn the certification.

data science

Stanford University and MIT have great options for data science. MIT's Introduction to Computational Thinking with Data Science course launched two days ago and is still accepting registrations. All you need is some prior knowledge of Python.

Stanford University also has a Python data science course on statistical learning. If you're looking for another language, Stanford University offers a relational database program using SQL.

computer science

If you want a regular, no-frills computer science learning experience, Stanford University's Computer Science 101 is for you. It is aimed at an “inexperienced audience” who want to “try out small phrases of code to understand what computers are all about.”

MIT's software construction course may be a bit old, having started in 2016, but it does give you access to a variety of learning materials for free.

Finally, Harvard University offers materials for its classic mobile app development program and introductory web programming course. Both are good options for people who like projects but don't want to spend a lot of money.

