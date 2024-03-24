How wearable technology can save lives





For over a decade, Ive has been sharing cybercrime stories in hopes of helping you protect yourself from rogue technology and hackers.

We also shared stories about how innovative technologies are helping shape our world and nation every day. These topics are extremely important, but today we'll explore the technology used in the most important mission on earth: saving lives.

A few years ago, I wrote about how drone technology was impacting several industries. While the column focused on real estate, media, and even food delivery, this story is about drones and how the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office used drone technology to save a young girl's life.

Last month, a Tampa girl was reported missing from her home late one afternoon. She was only 5 years old and she was autistic.

The forest near her house quickly turned into a swamp, and had this situation continued into the evening, the outcome might have been very different.

Local authorities with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent a drone unit to search for her on the ground and in the air, along with police officers. They tracked her heat signature using thermal imagery from a high-flying drone. Then it was a matter of communicating the coordinates of that heat signature to police officers on the ground. Police officers and the rapid deployment of drone technology are nothing less than heroes to that girl and her family. Their actions showed law enforcement agencies across the country how to do it. Some clips of the rescue are online.

What happens if I fall off the boat in bad weather? Can technology help save you from drowning? Yes, it can, as we saw last year in Walton County when a man fell from a boat and his wife called 911 for help. be.

Dispatch officers used a technology tool called Rapid Deploy to find the man's choppy, floating trajectory, but the wife quickly lost sight of him. Meanwhile, the dispatcher moved the boat to her wife, informed her that she was being tracked by the track provided by the app, and found her wife.

This technology gives dispatch teams the tools to respond faster, smarter, and most importantly, save lives.

I've personally never been a fan of smartwatches. Years ago, I wrote a column about them, but decided they weren't for me.

The Apple Watch has been credited with saving many lives over the years, so perhaps I wasn't focusing on the benefits of wearable devices. Last year, a grandmother in Boca Raton was getting ready for bed one night when she felt much better. Her watch did not match, alerting her to a life-threatening situation. Her heart readings, tracked by her watch, were off the charts. She called her neighbor to tell him, he called 911, and her life was saved.

This story was captured by Good Morning America.

Perhaps the Apple Watch and other wearables are certainly a good investment, especially for people who live alone.

On the artificial intelligence front, much media this year focused on panic, negativity, and even musicians outraged about fake AI music.

But when you look at AI in healthcare, the story quickly tilts in a positive direction. Delray Medical Center in Florida is now using artificial intelligence tools to save lives. They can use an app called Viz Vascular that reviews CT scans to find things like aneurysms and pulmonary embolisms.

Once that is complete, the app will send an alert to your medical team before the actual report is processed. These types of diagnoses can mean life or death in getting the patient back for treatment as soon as possible.

Who doesn't want extra eyes on their chart? In particular, it is a computer eye that has integrated all of humanity's medical knowledge into its brain.

The applications and uses of technology go far beyond what we see: offices, clouds, airlines, cybercrime, factories, the Internet of Things, smart cars, music, Netflix, elections, ordering food, etc. .

Technology is about to evolve.

These stories today are just the beginning as we enter what I predict will be a new golden age for humanity.

Technology is nothing to fear, but the apocalypse narrative is inadequate and short-sighted.

I prefer a positive outlook. Think of it this way. Technology can be the ally that humanity needs to live safely and lead society to a brighter future.

Do you think it's far-fetched?

Technology doesn't cause wars; we start them. Technology can be used to make the world a better place.

All we have to do is make sure it is used properly. It may be a lot of hard work for all of us, but it won't happen overnight.

However, I believe that in the coming decades, our society will reach unprecedented heights of progress, innovation, and peace.

As Sarah Connor once said, “There is no destiny, there is only what we make of it.” Game on.

___

Blake Dowlingis, CEO of Aegis Business Technologies, can be contacted at:[email protected].

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/666499-blake-dowling-how-wearable-tech-saves-lives/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos